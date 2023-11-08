Under the creative direction of Daniel Lee, Burberry has embarked on a captivating journey into its British heritage, revitalizing traditional styles with a contemporary twist. For the winter 2023 collection, Burberry has partnered with Tricker’s, the esteemed British footwear brand, to craft a sophisticated range of shoes that beautifully blend British tradition with a modern aesthetic.

Established in 1829, Tricker’s holds the distinction of being England’s oldest shoemaker, and much like Burberry, it stands as a pioneer in English attire. This collaborative collection spotlights the rich British heritage of craftsmanship and expertise, meticulously refining Tricker’s iconic shoe shapes to align with the creative vision of Burberry’s Creative Director, Daniel Lee. Drawing inspiration from Tricker’s original country footwear, the collection showcases an array of brogues, Chelsea boots, and Derby shoes in a variety of colors and materials, ranging from black, vine, and aubergine calf leather to warm camel suede.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry

Staying true to Tricker’s values, each pair of shoes in this collection features traditional stitching that connects the sole and upper section to welted leather insoles, ensuring that every piece can be easily repaired and refurbished, promising years of wear. Additionally, all the footwear is adorned with a signature rubber sole designed for durability and outdoor use.

These exquisite shoes seamlessly complement Daniel Lee’s winter 2023 collection for Burberry, adding the perfect finishing touch to a well-tailored lineup that includes outerwear layers, coordinated knit sets, timeless trench coats, and more—all adorned with Burberry’s iconic checked prints in vibrant new shades. This collaboration serves as a testament to Burberry’s commitment to honoring its British roots while embracing contemporary design elements.