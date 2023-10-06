Founded in 1983 by the Plantation Junior Woman’s Club, the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida chapter serves as a non-profit organization with the mission to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. For the past 28 years, Make-A-Wish has partnered with InterContinental Miami to host an annual ball raising funds to aid the charitable cause. This year’s highly anticipated event will be held on Saturday, November 4.

This delightful news was presented at the recent kickoff event for the annual fundraiser ball. Conceptualized by Creative Director Maxwell Blandford, the theme of this year’s ball is “OCULUS – Le Sceptre Rose.” The vision will transform InterContinental Miami into the “World Museum of Art | Musée Mondial D’art,” which is home to the world’s largest collection of art and jewels in Paris. Attendees are tasked to become OCULUS spies for the evening with the mission to recover the stolen “Le Sceptre Rose” masterpiece.

At the kickoff event, InterContinental Miami Executive Chef Jhonnatan Contreras and his team created clever culinary displays including macaron necklaces with sugar pearls as well as the prized Le Sceptre Rose crafted entirely from sugar work. Further, DECO Productions presented guests with an espionage-themed cabaret performance. Notable attendees included actress and filmmaker Gabrielle Anwar, who will return as Celebrity Emcee for the 12th consecutive year, DJ Irie, Adriana de Moura of Real Housewives of Miami, actress Liz Elias, and model Vanessa Ariel Torres.

The 2023 ball marks the event’s 28th year and is set to feature renowned superstar Sting as the headliner. The English musician and actor is greatly recognized for his career spanning over five decades. Sting along with his revolutionary band, The Police, has been placed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received 12 Grammy Awards, and numerous impressive accolades. Beyond music, he has also contributed to various humanitarian causes. At the Make-A-Wish ball, Sting will be presented by the Finker-Frenkel Family Foundation to perform a selection of songs from his chart-topping catalog.

The InterContinental Miami has served as a quintessential fixture of the Downtown Miami skyline for 40 years and is a “proud corporate citizen of the Miami-Dade community” with its corporate social responsibility program. Since its inception, the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball has raised an inspiring $37 million in fundraising with hopes that this year’s event will surpass the record-setting $5.7 million raised in 2022.