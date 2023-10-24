In a heartwarming display of unity and generosity, the Genesis Business Humanity Club has announced an upcoming fundraising event on October 26th with the mission to raise immediate funds for the lives of orphans, widows, children, and families in Israel. Taking place at the stunning Red South Beach steakhouse in Miami, Florida, the evening will undoubtedly make an impact on those in need in Israel.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

The Genesis Business Humanity Club is a private network comprised of business and philanthropic leaders dedicated to identifying and supporting meaningful technologies emerging from Israel and bringing these innovations to the United States. With a strong commitment to humanitarian causes, the club is partnering with Simcha Connections and other organizations to channel their efforts into helping those in need. The highlight of the evening will be a compelling presentation by a very special guest, Yaakov Zada-Daniel, known for his role in the popular Netflix series “Fauda.” Mr. Zada-Daniel’s personal journey as an orphan who grew up in Israel and went on to establish an orphanage is an inspirational story that underscores the transformative power of compassion and resilience; thus, the evening of October 26th will be an event extremely near to his heart.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Adding to the event’s prestige, Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky will also grace the occasion with his presence. As the leader of the Miami Consulate of Israel, Mr. Elbaz-Starinsky plays a pivotal role in fostering interfaith cooperation, combating antisemitism, and promoting understanding between diverse communities in Florida.

“This will be a very special event that brings together the Miami community in support of orphans, children, and families in Israel in the wake of the horrific massacre,” notes Amiel Aviman, co-founder and CEO of Genesis Business Humanity based in Miami. He emphasizes that attending this event will not only raise essential funds but also spread awareness about the opportunity to provide resources to those in Israel who need them most. Ranny Yarom, co-founder and CEO of Genesis Business Humanity based in Israel, is leading all the projects on the ground. As a retired Colonel and entrepreneur, he collaborates with community leaders and the IDF, ensuring that resources are directed to those who have been most affected by the challenges near the Gaza border.

This evening promises to be a remarkable blend of compassion, solidarity, and philanthropy — ultimately serving as a chance for the Miami community to come together, make a difference, and support those in Israel who are facing hardship. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, please visit this page.