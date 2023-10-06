The Animal Welfare Society of Florida Hosts Golden Anniversary Gala

Two hundred of Miami’s animal lovers gathered Sunday, October 1st at The Rusty Pelican in Key Biscayne to celebrate 50 years of amazing work by the AWSFL (Animal Welfare Society), the only non-profit vet clinic serving Miami-Dade.

This year’s Golden Anniversary Gala was chaired by Haute 100 list’s Angela Birdman, AWSFL director Renée Bleemer, and passionate rescuer Jennifer Diliz. Channel 10’s Louis Aguirre served as MC for the evening which also honored outstanding work in the community by animal advocate and FOMA (Friends of Miami Animals) president, Yolanda Berkowitz and the beloved David Sexton.

Guests sipped Tito’s cocktails while bidding on auction items and experiences to benefit the cause before being seated to fabulous water views and a 3-course meal complete with custom dog and cat cookies by Sweeter Days Bakery. At the end of an amazing evening of raising much-needed funds, the adorable floral dogs and cats by Hayal Flowers found their forever homes as they were auctioned off to the highest bidder to benefit the cause.

If you are interested in learning more about AWSFL- what they do and who they serve, or making a donation please contact animalwelfare305@gmail.com.