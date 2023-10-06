Cover Story
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond
Udonis Haslem
Cover Story
The Miami Heat’s ‘Gatekeeper’ Udonis Haslem On The Legacy He’s Leaving Behind After Retiring From The NBA
Olivia Palermo
Cover Story
The Etymology Of An ‘It Girl’ — One On One With Olivia Palermo
Hannah Waddingham
Cover Story
Hannah Waddingham Has Entered Her ‘IDGAF’ Era. This Is How ‘Ted Lasso’ Helped Her Get There.
Taylor Fritz
Cover Story
The Sky Is The Limit For America’s Top Ranked Tennis Pro, Taylor Fritz

The Animal Welfare Society of Florida Hosts Golden Anniversary Gala

Philanthropy

 

Molly and Owner, Angela Birdman, Jennifer Diliz

Two hundred of Miami’s animal lovers gathered Sunday, October 1st at The Rusty Pelican in Key Biscayne to celebrate 50 years of amazing work by the AWSFL (Animal Welfare Society), the only non-profit vet clinic serving Miami-Dade.

AWSFL board of directors, gala chairs, and honorees

This year’s Golden Anniversary Gala was chaired by Haute 100 list’s Angela Birdman, AWSFL director Renée Bleemer, and passionate rescuer Jennifer Diliz. Channel 10’s Louis Aguirre served as MC for the evening which also honored outstanding work in the community by animal advocate and FOMA (Friends of Miami Animals) president, Yolanda Berkowitz and the beloved David Sexton.

Renee Bleemer, David Sexton, Louis Aguirre

Guests sipped Tito’s cocktails while bidding on auction items and experiences to benefit the cause before being seated to fabulous water views and a 3-course meal complete with custom dog and cat cookies by Sweeter Days Bakery. At the end of an amazing evening of raising much-needed funds, the adorable floral dogs and cats by Hayal Flowers found their forever homes as they were auctioned off to the highest bidder to benefit the cause.

Renee Bleemer, Angela Birdman, Louis Aguirre, Jennifer Diliz

If you are interested in learning more about AWSFL- what they do and who they serve, or making a donation please contact animalwelfare305@gmail.com.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
The Wall Street Hotel Is One Of The Hautest In Manhattan Right Now — Here’s Why
City Guide
October 6, 2023
The Wall Street Hotel Is One Of The Hautest In Manhattan Right Now — Here’s Why
By Adrienne Faurote
News
October 6, 2023
Sting to Headline 28th Annual Make-A-Wish Ball at InterContinental Miami
By Kalena Phung
City Guide
October 6, 2023
Haute Living Naples Celebrates Cover Star Jay Cutler at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples
By Darby Kordonowy
Fashion
October 5, 2023
From Milan to Paris: These Are The Best Looks From Fashion Month
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami