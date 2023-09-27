Summer weekends have officially dwindled down and Capital One partnered with The Michelin Guide and kissed the season of sun goodbye with a gorgeous dinner party at Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s Hamptons home, Fun House Farm. Hosted by the couple, the duo welcomed an intimate night and multi-course dinner prepared by three-Michelin-starred Per Se team and award-winning executive Chef Thomas Keller.

Photo Credit: Adahlia Cole

Guests were greeted with a champagne wall as guests stepped into the stars’ home. The evening began with an elegant cocktail hour in the courtyard enjoying delicious bites by the Per Se team and cocktails poured by Basil Hayden. Guests were then seated for the intricate, six-course dinner complete with Cape Cod Bluefin Tuna, Fillet of Mediterranean Lubina, Prime Rib of Elysian Fields Farm Lamb, a decadent s’mores dessert, and more.

Photo Credit: Adahlia Cole

Offering unique culinary – and as Neil Patrick Harris says, “very classy” – experiences and exclusive access to sought-after reservations, Capital One dining provides its cardholders some of the most luxurious benefits. Haute Living sat down with Neil and David to talk about the exclusivity and amazing perks that Capital One dining offers. “You’re getting experiences and also saving money and getting money back for creating experiences which is amazing. The thing about Capital One is they make these one-of-a-kind special events for their cardholders and it’s so incredible that we get to experience it,” shares Burtka.

Photo Credit: Adahlia Cole

When it came to sharing the night with Chef Keller, the pair were more than excited. “We’re huge Thomas Keller fans and David knows him personally and to have the opportunity to have him come and join forces with us at Fun House Farms for a special meal is so amazing,” says Neil “We’re excited for him to cook an amazing meal here that David doesn’t have to cook,” he joked.

Photo Credit: Adahlia Cole

But of course, even the stars get starstruck. “I was so nervous because I know his [Keller’s] level of expertise and his level of perfection and specificity that every corner in my kitchen I wanted to be perfect. I had to make sure everything was scrubbed down and put away. I was more nervous about Thomas Keller coming into my kitchen than I was when Oprah came to our house,” shared Burtka.