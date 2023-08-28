Photo Credit: Auberge Resorts Collection

Hudson Valley’s award-winning resort and culinary destination, Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection, is welcoming three Michelin starred Eleven Madison Park and its chef/owner, Daniel Humm, for a one-of-a-kind, plant-based dining experience with the resort’s Executive Chef Rob Lawson over the Columbus Day holiday weekend October 6-9, 2023.

Part of the brand’s Taste of Auberge program, the immersive weekend will include unforgettable epicurean experiences, exclusive shopping events with Eleven Madison Home, and exceptional new menu items at the resort’s signature restaurant, Clay. The electrifying partnership will celebrate vegetable-forward cuisine through curated special dinners and experiences highlighting the intersection of taste, sound, and seasonal beauty.

Photo Credit: Craig McDean

In 2021, Eleven Madison Park reopened with an entirely plant-based tasting menu, becoming the first to be awarded three Michelin stars as a vegan restaurant. Inspired to extend a guest’s experience outside of the restaurant, Chef Humm, a former Haute Living cover star, and his team created Eleven Madison Home. This boutique retail brand specializes in plant-based kitchen essentials and hand-crafted homewares designed and used by the chefs and team at Eleven Madison Park.

The weekend events will start with a unique botanical mixology class that will include kitchen essentials from Eleven Madison Home, followed by a la carte menu specials curated by Chef Humm, featuring famed Eleven Madison Park and Eleven Madison Home creations alongside Clay’s full dinner menu. Attendees will taste signature dishes made with ingredients grown on the property’s farm, using specialty produce from the two restaurants’ shared purveyor, Norwich Meadows Farm.

Photo Credit: Auberge Resorts Collection

On Saturday afternoon, Maplehouse, the resort’s cooking school and farm education center, will host a private plant-based cooking demonstration and conversation with Chef Humm and his team, where guests will learn to prepare a meal in this once-in-a-lifetime, intimate experience. Following the class, guests will indulge in the charming ambiance of Maplehouse with a lunch featuring freshly picked ingredients from the farm. That evening, Clay will host a six-course, pre-fixe dinner experience co-created by chefs Robert Lawson and Daniel Humm.

To conclude the weekend, guests can join NOFA’s Farmer of the Year, Zaid Kurdieh of Norwich Meadows Farm, for a culinary adventure as they stroll the resort’s namesake nine-acre farm and forage for the freshest seasonal produce. The esteemed Zaid Kurdieh will bestow his expertise, reflecting on seasonal offerings and helping with farm education throughout the weekend.

Photo Credit: Auberge Resorts Collection