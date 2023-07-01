With the summer holiday season in full force, Dolce & Gabbana brings its inimitable style to Europe’s most exclusive beach clubs with the DG Resort takeovers. The luxury Italian fashion house has chosen iconic holiday destinations such as Capri, Taormina, Marbella, and Saint-Tropez to infuse its vibrant style into these luxurious locales.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Capri, the Italian jewel of the Mediterranean, has played a significant role in Dolce & Gabbana’s brand narrative. In fact, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have a holiday home in Capri — and of course, the legendary ad for Light Blue Eau was filmed in the heart of Capri. This summer, the historical Grand Hotel Quisisana will be transformed into a vision of Blu Mediterraneo. The shades of white and blue, reminiscent of traditional maiolica ceramics, will transport guests into the ambiance of an authentic Italian vacation amid orange groves and breathtaking views of the Faraglioni rock formations.

In Taormina, the picturesque San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons Hotel perched on the Ionian Sea, takes on the elegant hues of the maiolica print. Dolce & Gabbana is adorning the entire swimming pool area and terrace, creating an enchanting setting where guests can soak up the beauty of the South of Italy. This homage to the values of exquisite craftsmanship and Fatto a Mano traditions pays tribute to the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Photo Credit: PH @thibaud.gegeor

Then, in Marbella, the luxurious seaside town of the Costa del Sol, Dolce & Gabbana will be bringing its signature codes into La Cabane, an esteemed beach club within the Los Monteros resort. Inspired by the beauty of Majolica ceramics, the renowned three-Michelin-starred chef Dani García has created a culinary experience that mirrors the Blu Mediterraneo pattern. As guests enjoy the beach club’s exclusive pop-up store, the restaurant offers a delightful surprise—a customized sweet gastronomic space adorned with the Carretto Siciliano print.

Synonymous with luxury and breathtaking landscapes, Saint-Tropez shines as the gem of the Cote D’Azure. Casa Amor, the famed bohemian beach club located on Pampelonne Beach, has been chosen for a Dolce & Gabbana redecoration in the vibrant Carretto print. The colorful friezes and multicolored decorations of Sicilian tradition will harmonize with the warm tones and natural materials of the furnishings, creating an atmosphere of effortless beauty.

With the DG Resort takeovers, Dolce & Gabbana fuses fashion, art, and hospitality, offering visitors a bespoke immersive experience that celebrates the brand’s heritage, capturing the joie de vivre of summer holidays.