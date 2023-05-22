Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Welcome to Rose Cafe, where Haute Leaders gathered to be in the beauty of “la vie en rose” this past Sunday in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, for an unforgettable brunch affair. This rose-filled oasis, carefully crafted by Alexandra Milton, embodies her unwavering commitment to creating a safe and supportive space for both women and men to come together and revel in a healthy and uplifting environment – which she spoke about during the brunch gathering.

As guests arrived, they were instantly captivated by the irresistible aroma of delectable delicacies and the presence of themed bubbly drinks, perfectly suited for a delightful brunch. The drink menu included a delightful Mimosa Bellini, the elegant Moet & Chandon Rose, the sparkling La Marca Prosecco, and the refreshing Corona Stella Artois. Whether you sought to raise a toast to the occasion or indulge in a comforting sip, Rose Cafe catered to every palate with an array of hot drinks, coffees, teas, and iced coffees.

The room buzzed with radiant smiles and the air was filled with the mingling of familiar faces. As guests embraced the vibrant ambiance and forged connections, it was clear that this was a testament to the strong community that Haute Leaders have formed.

Before guests took their seats, Senior Vice President of Haute Media Group, April Donelson, took to the floor to express her gratitude for both guests and Rose Cafe for their presence on this leisurely Sunday afternoon.

Once seated, the indulgence began with the arrival of the delectable menu, showcasing the finest foods and high-quality products. From the refreshing mango ceviche and the classic caprese salad to the scrumptious avocado toast, the delicate smoked salmon and dill, the flavorful baked casserole eggs, and the divine combination of sweet mascarpone and fig, the menu harmonized a symphony of flavors, celebrating the art of brunch with a delightful fusion of nourishing superfoods.

In the heart of Rose Cafe, surrounded by enchanting blooms and the electric energy of inspired minds, Haute Leaders immersed themselves in an extraordinary Sunday brunch affair. With each bite savored, glasses clinked in celebration, and connections deepened, the ambiance left an indelible mark on their weekend, sparking a longing for more unforgettable moments in the romance-filled embrace of Rose Cafe.

Notable attendees included Scott Klein, Alfonso Tapia, Senen Garcia, Dr. Sudeep Singh, Jacobo Iasiello, Alexandra Quillen, Lauren Rossi, Kathrine Ruby, Ken Fish, Patti Murabito, Steven Slack, Elinor Kodosh, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Jerry and Nancy Kaufman, Joseph Milton, Eglantina Zingg, Gary and Jennifer Nader, Elizabeth Clinquini, Priscilla Haisley, Sandra Fiorenza, Fanny Zigdone, Alexandra Mendoza, among others.

