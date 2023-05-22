Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank Honored For Supporting Cancer Research at Annual Waxman Luncheon

The annual Waxman Luncheon, benefitting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), took place on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023, at AVRA Madison in New York. The luncheon honored Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank for his continued support of the SWCRF mission and passion for scientific advancement, raised in excess of $165,000. A live fashion presentation by Max Mara featured their stunning Spring/Summer 2023 Collection. Funds raised will support crucial SWCRF initiatives such as the International Network on Aging and Cancer Research and the Women’s Cancer Research Program.

The Waxman Luncheon also included a live auction, silent auction, and raffle with specially curated lots featuring generous donations from companies such as Chopard, Movado, Jimmy Choo, Schiaparelli, Fendi, Arlotta Cashmere, and The Baker House 1650. Heritage Auctions were the official auctioneer.

Notable attendees at the Waxman Luncheon included; Dr. Samuel Waxman, Marion Waxman, Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, Jani Aronow Gerard, Danny Miller, Dr. Lorraine Gudas, Helen Vaysman, Nancy Litman, Lauren Silvers, Erica Linden-Fineberg, Kobi Halperin, Susan Gutfreund, Ingeborg Rennert, Ramona Singer, William Brobston, Jean Shafiroff, Ingeborg Rennert, Ariella Wertheimer, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Maribel Lieberman, Larry Scott.

The Waxman Luncheon Committee included: Karen Amster-Young, Chris Arlotta, Karen Giberson, Sarah Irby, Orital Karelic, Dina Koutroumanis, Norah Lawlor, Pamela Morgan, Deanna Passarelli, Jaq Poussot, Lorri Scott, Barbara Warren, Bettina Waxman and Andrea Wernick.

Since 1976, SWCRF has invested more than $100 million towards collaborative, cross-institutional research, supporting more than 200 investigators around the world.

The SWCRF philosophy of collaboration has led to breakthrough discoveries such as a treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), developed in collaboration with researchers at the Shanghai Institute of Hematology that improved the survival rate to 95% (APL had an 80% fatality rate). Most recently, research funded by SWCRF led to an FDA approved medication shown to reduce lung cancer tumors by up to 50% by targeting the KRAS protein.

About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.