The State Of The Hotel Industry And How We Know Hotels Delivers Unmatched Personalized Luxury Hospitality

In a world still recovering from a global pandemic, the travel industry has seen an unprecedented shift in the way it delivers personalized luxury hospitality. Hoteliers have been forced to adapt to new economic realities while still preserving the essence of their brand. It’s a difficult balancing act that only the best in the industry can achieve. A recent round-table discussion of hospitality industry thought leaders offer valuable insight into how hotels can deliver an unmatched personal experience that keeps guests coming back for more.

Luxury hotels are no longer competing on price. In today’s economic climate, travelers are more budget-conscious than ever. However, hotels are still able to provide unparalleled value through personalized amenities that cater to even the most discerning guests. For example, Luigi Romaniello, Managing Director of The Plaza, New York, noted that the hotel doesn’t charge extra for pets and goes above and beyond by offering pet-sized robes and pet-treat tea service to make their furry guests feel extra special. On the other hand, the David Citadel’s General Manager, Eyal Goldberger, noted that customers are willing to pay for an experience, but they need to be convinced that the value justifies the price. Goldberger explained that his team ensures that guests receive more personal and individual service and other amenities to make their stay special.

Hotels big and small have a place in today’s travel landscape. Boutique hotels provide personalized attention to guests, while larger properties offer more amenities and resources. However, what sets the best hotels apart is their ability to anticipate guests’ needs and provide amenities that add value before even having to ask for them. To this point, Stefano Baratelli Managing Director at Eden Roc Cap Cana, Dominican Republic discussed how the Eden Roc team strives to provide the amenities guests find most valuable BEFORE they have to ask for them. This proactive approach puts hotels in control of their guests’ experience, ensuring that every moment of their stay is unforgettable.

The recent round table discussion of hospitality industry thought leaders featured Stefano Baratelli (Managing Director, Eden Roc Cap Cana, Dominican Republic), Fernando Cerna (Director of Sales & Marketing, 1 Hotel South Beach, Miami), Eyal Goldberger (General Manager, David Citadel, Jerusalem), Sam Lieberman (CEO & Owner, WeKnowHotels.com), Eric Mourkakos (Owner & General Manager, Cali Mykonos, Greece), and Luigi Romaniello (Managing Director, The Plaza, New York).

Written in partnership with Jordan Finkle