Haute Living Celebrates Tyreek Hill and HUBLOT with a Timeless Cover Dinner

Haute Scene, News

 

As the sun set and day turned to dusk, overlooking the vibrant lights of downtown Miami, a night filled with elegance awaited in celebration of Haute Living’s newest cover star, the 305’s very own Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver arrived at the event sporting his blinged-out HUBLOT timepiece. 

Last night, as a toast to the Dolphin superstar’s newest feature, Haute Living in collaboration with HUBLOT, hosted an extravagant private dinner event. Situated on the corner of Miami River and Biscayne Bay, the timeless event was held at Cipriani Downtown Miami with panoramic waterfront views of where the water meets the city.

Kamal Hotchandani, Tyreek Hill, and Jean François Sberro

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

 

After conversations quieted down, guests were seated to a personalized menu featuring a number of delectable selections served family style to create a warm ambiance and intimacy throughout the room. The menu included: Cucumber Salad with Sweet Corn and Avocado, Carpaccio Alla Cipriani, and Mediterranean Branzino with Cherry Tomatoes and Olives. 

The evening was filled with cherished family and friends of Tyreek Hill who also showed off their HUBLOT bling. Notable guests included Kamal Hotchandani, Jean-Francois Sberro, Amare Stoudemire, Lennox Lewis, Joey Goldman, Raj Mantena, Jeff Franklin, and of course, Tyreek’s family.

Amar’e Stoudemire, Kamal Hotchandani, Joey Goldman and John Utendahl
Tyreek Hill and Family

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Tyreek Hill and Marc Roberts

Photo Credit for all images: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

