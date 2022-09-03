Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Ritz-CarltonThe iconic Ritz-Carlton is opening its doors to a new location in New York’s NoMad debuting a new oasis of modern luxury in the heart of Manhattan. The newest addition provides a medley of contemporary design and unparalleled service with sky-high culinary offerings by Chef José Andrés. The New York-based Luxury Group brings its refined elegance to one of the city’s most vibrant districts soaring fifty stories above Madison Square Park.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton“The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad represents a milestone moment in the evolution of The Ritz-Carlton brand,” said Donna McNamara, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for The Ritz-Carlton. “With an exquisite design that blends the best of the brand and the destination, combined with the finest amenities, culinary offerings, and highly personalized service, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad delivers an experience tailored to today’s luxury guest. I know that travelers and locals alike will enjoy settling into Nubeluz, our rooftop bar, for spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Ritz-CarltonStep into a refined space echoing the energy and beauty of New York City. Each room in the hotel is adorned with elegant floral expressions alongside a sleek design featuring bespoke furnishing while the stunning city views take center stage. The 2,100 square foot Ritz-Carlton Suite on the 37th floor encapsulates the most breathtaking views and features enticing amenities from a private wellness room to separate living and dining rooms.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton

The exquisite rooms are just the beginning when it comes to the Ritz-Carlton’s latest hotel. The food enters a new level with all culinary venues and in-room dining led by Michelin-starred chef José Andrés. The ground floor restaurant, Zaytinya, features Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese-inspired cuisine with an innovative menu and creative cocktails. The hotel’s rooftop restaurant steps onto New York’s exciting nightlife scene offering sweeping 270-degree views of the city complemented by an expansive menu of cocktails, light bites, and an array of Tablas where guests can build boards of jamon, queso, and embutidos hailing from Spain. This unique space acts as a real-life jewel box with interiors representing that of a glamorous New York from decades past. This hotel also features several additional dining options including The Lobby Lounge and Bar and The Bazaar which is a high-end avant-garde dining destination that plays off of Andrés’ Spanish roots creating a wild sensory adventure of sophisticated cuisine, artful service, and playful theatrics.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton

With carefully-curated amenities abound, this new hotel is designed to customize the guest experience with the signature Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge where guests can relax and work with the help of concierge service and culinary options. This space also includes a Spa and Fitness Center featuring eight treatment rooms, sauna and steam rooms, and luxury facials by skincare brand Augustinus Bader.