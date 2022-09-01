Bradley Beal
Cover Story
How Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal Plans On Making Magic On And Off The Court This Season
OLIVIA CULPO HAUTE LIVING COVER
Celebrities
Olivia Culpo Is About To Get Real
Hampton Water
Haute Wine + Spirits
Bon Jovi And Son Jesse Are Sitting Pretty On A Bed Of Rosés With Their Haute Wine Label, Hampton Water
Haute Living Rande Gerber Cover
News
Entrepreneur & Visionary Extraordinaire Rande Gerber Reveals The Power Of Intuition
James Harden
Cover Story
It’s Time For James Harden To Try Something New

Haute Living Celebrates Haute Leaders And Experts At Osteria Morini In South Beach

Haute Scene

 

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

Haute leaders gathered at Osteria Morini in South Beach on a balmy Wednesday night for an intimate dinner and networking event. Haute Experts from various industries in the network including beauty, MD, Residence, Design, and Law got together for a magical evening marked by encounters of friends and colleagues both new and old. With all of the recent events and exciting cover stars, there’s a lot to celebrate when it comes to Haute Living’s accomplishments this year.

Osteria Morini served up a tasteful selection of bite-sized appetizers for guests to enjoy along with cocktails prior to sitting down for a delicious Italian dinner. From pasta to seafood and some delightful salad options, Osteria Morini had plenty of options to fit the taste of every guest. Osteria Morini, owned by Altamarea Group, made the perfect setting for the celebratory dinner. The well-established restaurant opened its doors somewhat recently in the Kimpton Hotel Palomar which features breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay from the rooftop.

Burrata with creamy Italian mozzarella, porin pea pesto, pistachios, mint | Polpettine made with prosciutto and pistachio mortadella and pomodoro sauce | Romana salad with romaine lettuce, parmigiana, garlic pandit and anchovy vinaigrette

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

Rigatoni with wild mushroom rage, rosemary and black truffle moliterno | Cappelletti with truffled ricotta ravioli, prosciutto and melted butter

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

Notable guests included Suzanne DeWitt, Tina Menditto and Senen Garcia, of the Haute Lawyer Network; Natalia Gutierrez, Gaston Galella, Arlyn Mateo of the Haute Design Network; Dr. Daniel Careaga, Dr. Paul Durand, Lana Mar of Face Fit Bar, Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali of the Haute Beauty Network; and Anna Sherrill, and Daniel Pansky + Maria Kuzina of the Haute Residence Network.

Natalia Gutierrez, Gabriel Pessoa

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

Dr. Daniel Careaga, April Donelson, Guest of Dr. Careaga

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

Guest of Dr. Durand and Dr. Paul Durand

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

Daniel Pansky and Maria Kuzina

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

Lana Mar and Elizabeth Storm

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

 

April Donelson

As the evening died down Haute Living’s Senior VP April Donelson gave a speech thanking everyone at the event for their support and attendance echoing her thoughts expressed before dinner.

Another successful Haute event in the books, we can’t wait to see what the rest of this year has to offer!

PREVIOUS POST
News
September 1, 2022
Show Off Your Signature Style this NYFW with Loews Signature Suites
By Kennedy Munster
Van Cleef & Arpels Launches The Stunning New Perlée Collection
Fashion
September 1, 2022
The Spirit Of Jewelry: Van Cleef & Arpels Launches The Stunning New Perlée Collection
By Adrienne Faurote
F1
News
August 31, 2022
From F1 To Martha Stewart’s First Restaurant, Here’s What’s New And Hot In Sin City
By Laura Schreffler
Nobu
Haute Wine + Spirits
August 30, 2022
Cocktail Of The Week: Take The First Flight Out At Nobu Malibu
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami