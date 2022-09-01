Haute Living Celebrates Haute Leaders And Experts At Osteria Morini In South Beach

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

Haute leaders gathered at Osteria Morini in South Beach on a balmy Wednesday night for an intimate dinner and networking event. Haute Experts from various industries in the network including beauty, MD, Residence, Design, and Law got together for a magical evening marked by encounters of friends and colleagues both new and old. With all of the recent events and exciting cover stars, there’s a lot to celebrate when it comes to Haute Living’s accomplishments this year.

Osteria Morini served up a tasteful selection of bite-sized appetizers for guests to enjoy along with cocktails prior to sitting down for a delicious Italian dinner. From pasta to seafood and some delightful salad options, Osteria Morini had plenty of options to fit the taste of every guest. Osteria Morini, owned by Altamarea Group, made the perfect setting for the celebratory dinner. The well-established restaurant opened its doors somewhat recently in the Kimpton Hotel Palomar which features breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay from the rooftop.

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

Notable guests included Suzanne DeWitt, Tina Menditto and Senen Garcia, of the Haute Lawyer Network; Natalia Gutierrez, Gaston Galella, Arlyn Mateo of the Haute Design Network; Dr. Daniel Careaga, Dr. Paul Durand, Lana Mar of Face Fit Bar, Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali of the Haute Beauty Network; and Anna Sherrill, and Daniel Pansky + Maria Kuzina of the Haute Residence Network.

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

Photo Credit: Keep it Exclusive

As the evening died down Haute Living’s Senior VP April Donelson gave a speech thanking everyone at the event for their support and attendance echoing her thoughts expressed before dinner.

Another successful Haute event in the books, we can’t wait to see what the rest of this year has to offer!