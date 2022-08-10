Haute Living Rande Gerber Cover
News
Entrepreneur & Visionary Extraordinaire Rande Gerber Reveals The Power Of Intuition
James Harden
Cover Story
It’s Time For James Harden To Try Something New
Ne-Yo
News
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate

MarineMax Announces Acquisition of IGY Marinas In a $480M Deal

Haute Yachts, News

Photo Credit: MarineMaxMarineMax, Inc. makes another splash in the boat and yacht retail industry as the company announces its agreement to acquire Island Global Yachting LLC, adding to its 49 acquisitions since its inception. The $480 million deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023. As the largest recreational boat and yacht retailer with over 100 locations worldwide, the acquisition will significantly expand the growth opportunities available to IGY LLC and will help strengthen MarineMax’s high-margin business. Now available in 12 countries, IGY LLC continues to strengthen its reach in recent years by continually adding properties to its portfolio bringing them to a whopping 23 marinas, 4,700 berths, and 8,000 annual vessel customers across its network.

The MarineMax team is excited about this recent business development that will help expand their high-margin businesses. Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax, explains, “The addition of IGY Marinas positions MarineMax as the preeminent leader in the superyacht industry—the only company able to offer an integrated experience coupling high-value superyacht berthing and marina services in premier locations with exclusive superyacht service offerings. Moreover, this investment continues to diversify our business mix with not only higher margins but also a larger geographic footprint, especially in highly desired destinations in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.”

Photo Credit: IGY Marinas

IGY’s CEO Tom Mukamal appears to be equally excited to join MarineMax as he explains that the merger will lead to increased resources and competitive advantages for the company. Island Global Yachting isn’t the only one benefiting from this acquisition. Considering they are on track to make over $100 million this calendar year, IGY more than doubles MarineMax’s recurring resilient marina revenue. Aside from bringing over a new customer base, IGY has strong brand recognition and a global presence that will benefit both retailers on their path to new growth. Mukamal adds, “With IGY’s irreplaceable destination portfolio, demonstrated track record of successful acquisitions, and a robust pipeline, we are confident in our ability to strengthen and build on our position as the global leader in superyacht and luxury marina destinations and related services.”

MarineMax is continuing its global expansion across more prestigious marinas like North Cove Marina at Brookfield Place and Marina Cabo San Lucas. As the demand for charters and superyachts continues to increase, it appears that MarineMax will have endless opportunities for growth.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Louis Vuitton Launches "200 Trunks 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition" In Los Angeles
Art
August 11, 2022
Trunk Triumph: Louis Vuitton Launches “200 Trunks 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition” In Los Angeles
By Adrienne Faurote
City Guide
August 11, 2022
Check Out These Decadent Spots To Enjoy Dine Out Boston
By Kellie Speed
Beloved Miami Haute Spot KYU Makes Its Manhattan Debut
Haute Cuisine
August 11, 2022
Beloved Miami Restaurant KYU Makes Its Manhattan Debut
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Lionel Richie
City Guide
August 11, 2022
Cocktail Of The Week: “Dancing On The Ceiling” — An Homage To Lionel Richie — At The Wynn Las Vegas
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami