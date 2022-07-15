Ne-Yo
Haute Living Celebrates Atlanta Cover Star Ne-Yo In NYC Upon Release Of Latest Album, Self-Explanatory

News

Haute Living celebrated Atlanta cover star, Ne-Yo, with an electric evening at Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square before his new album dropped.

Danny Victor, Ne-Yo, Von Smith

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan/Haute Living

Guests who have supported the artist throughout his musical journey were excited to gather for the three-time Grammy Award Winner’s return to music over an intimate dinner featuring some Brooklyn Chop House favorites on the menu. Along with Lobster Wontons, Filet Mignon, and other dishes, the guests were offered a cocktail menu to choose between a Cosmic Cosmo, Caribbean Mule, Lychee Martini, or the “Other Side Of Broadway.”

Louis XIII kicked off the night offering a toast to Ne-Yo. Senior Vice President of Haute Media Group, April Donelson, chimed in and spoke on how Ne-Yo has used his music to inspire others throughout his career. Clearly overwhelmed by the outpour of support from the guests, Ne-Yo took the opportunity to thank everyone who came.

Ne-Yo, April Donelson

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan/Haute Living

Didier Morais, Courtney Lowery

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan/Haute Living

After a four-year break, Ne-Yo and his colleagues in the industry, including attendees Maino and Fat Joe, seemed equally excited for the artist’s newest album, Self-Explanatory, which Ne-Yo describes as the “best album you haven’t heard yet.” The album, which dropped Friday, July 15th, stays true to the artist’s style featuring R&B songs mixed with a touch of pop and hip-hop.

“There were songs that really meant something to me, and then songs where I kind of just needed to get them out and off my chest, and there were a lot, but only the best made the album,” Ne-Yo explained. “The ones that I felt were going to tell the story I wanted to tell, but also be an instrument for a listener to use to help themselves wherever need be.”

Everyone in attendance shared in the artist’s excitement for his latest release as they took an exclusive first listen to some of the album.

Ne-Yo, Raphael Lautrette

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan/Haute Living

Louis XIII

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan/Haute Living

Jason Johnson, Didier Morais, JD Dapper

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan/Haute Living

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan/Haute Living

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan/Haute Living

Ne-Yo

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan/Haute Living

