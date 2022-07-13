Etro Welcomes Marco De Vincenzo As The New Creative Director

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Etro

Etro has named Marco De Vincenzo the brand’s new Creative Director overseeing all women’s, men’s, and home collections. De Vincenzo takes over this role from Veronica and Kean Etro, who have designed the house’s men’s and women’s wear since 1990. The family members will continue to be involved in developing the brand’s strategy with their brother Jacopo since the brand recently sold a majority stake to private equity firm L Catterton.

De Vincenzo has already left a mark on the fashion industry as one of the most innovative designers of a new generation. After growing up in Sicily, Marco studied at the European Institutes of Design in Rome. De Vincenzo then stepped on the scene in 2000, where he began his partnership with Fendi focusing on accessories design, before launching his own namesake, women’s ready-to-wear brand, in 2009, which received investments from LVMH in 2014. He currently serves as the leather goods head designer at Fendi and will continue to hold this role as he simultaneously takes on his new position with Etro.

With De Vincenzo’s keen eye for intricate patterns and abstract design, there is comforting confidence that he will lead Etro in the right direction. His designs focus on fancying vintage pieces that he hopes to bring to Etro. According to Etro’s Chief Executive Officer, Fabrizio Cardinali, “As part of the brand’s new course, we welcome with the enthusiasm of Marco De Vincenzo. Through his sensitivity for colours, prints, and fabrics, we are sure that Marco will be able to translate at best Etro’s extraordinary heritage into new interpretations for the different brand’s collections and also give a new drive to the world of accessories.”

Marco will make his Etro debut with the Women’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which will show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2022.