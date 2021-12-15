Photo Credit: Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

The Palm Beaches — best known as “America’s First Resort Destination” — are comprised of 39 towns and cities, 47 miles of palm-tree-lined golden beaches and sparkling Atlantic coastline. The most glamorous is Palm Beach, a veritable playground for the rich and famous thanks to a slew of upscale resorts, exquisite estates, world-class shopping and historic landmarks. The Island, as it’s more commonly known, is rife with culture, chock-full of high-end eateries from the likes of Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud, and rampant with celebrities (Tony Robbins, Michael Jordan and Billy Joel are just a few) who dig the laid-back yet hedonistic vibe. We’re here to help you navigate the best of the best and let you in on the Island’s secrets.

STAY

FOUR SEASONS PALM BEACH

The Four Seasons celebrates Palm Beach’s refined yet laid-back oceanfront lifestyle while encapsulating the timelessness that makes the area so appealing. As designed by Martin Brudnizki, this five-star resort is pure serenity, influenced as such by iconic photographer Slim Aarons, from cocktails and cabanas to redesigned guest rooms and — its crowning jewel — French Riviera-inspired restaurant Florie’s. Being right on its own private beach mandates that the resort play up its fitness/ocean/health and wellness offerings, which are plentiful. Those include water sports such as snorkeling, paddleboarding, kayaking and boogie boarding; beach volleyball, soccer, basketball and croquet; complimentary bicycle use; fitness and tennis centers; and sunrise beach yoga. .

THE SPA

Treatments at this five-star ode to indulgence include everything from Himalayan salt stone massage to nonsurgical lift facials featuring upscale skincare brands like 111SKIN and Biologique Recherche. Non-hotel guests can play VIP for a day with the Day Spa Pool & Beach Retreat package, which includes a selection of 50- or 80-minute spa treatments, a lunch credit, use of the spa’s relaxation areas and access to the resort’s two pools and private beach. fourseasons.com/palmbeach

THE CHESTERFIELD

The Chesterfield is surrounded by palm-lined boulevards and elegant villas, just two blocks from the famous Worth Avenue and minutes away from the area’s signature white sandy beaches. Each of the resort’s 42 rooms and 11 suites has been individually designed with guests’ comfort in mind, with soft, tropical colors and whimsical stripes of powder blue and green apple. Its Presidential Suite is pure Palm Beach, with candy-colored pink and white stripes throughout. It’s a historical property as well, having now been in existence for nearly 100 years, since the 1920s, which makes it an excellent stay for history buffs. The hotel offers other lovely amenities as well, such as a classic British afternoon tea (best enjoyed in its library or outside terrace), a sun-dappled swimming pool and a house Rolls-Royce, which is available for car transfers.

A must here is the resort’s Leopard Lounge, a stark contrast to the light tones found throughout the Chesterfield with its sultry interiors, black lacquer walls, leather-lined banquettes, striking leopard-print carpet and beautiful ceiling, hand-painted by celebrated local mural artist Lino Mario. The Leopard martini is a must. chesterfieldpb.com

THE BREAKERS



Founded on the sands of Palm Beach in 1896, the Breakers continues to welcome guests with unapologetic luxury, seaside glamour and world-class service. Situated on 140 acres of oceanfront property, this Italian Renaissance-style resort, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is inspired by the magnificent Italian villas of the 15th century, apparent in its fountain, modeled after the one in Florence’s Boboli Gardens, and lobby influenced by the Great Hall of Genoa’s grand Palazzo Carrega. Guests can enjoy a fully equipped spa ideal for finding peaceful solace while traveling, four pools, a world-class private beach club, 10 restaurants, 10 beautifully groomed Har-Tru courts and two gorgeous golf courses.

Its spa is every bit as splendid as the resort itself, with postcard-perfect views of the Atlantic Ocean, the Spa at the Breakers Palm Beach is a haven of tranquility and respite. Guests and non-guests alike are welcome to indulge in the spa’s wide range of treatments, which use brands like OSEA and Guerlain. For the ultimate in healing and relaxation, opt for the signature Rose Quartz Massage, a euphoric experience that takes place atop a bed of warm, flowing alpha-quartz sand. thebreakers.com

WHITE ELEPHANT PALM BEACH

Nantucket’s storied White Elephant Resort welcomed its boutique sister hotel in Palm Beach late last year. The new property, completely reimagined by Boston-based architecture firm Elkus Manfredi, represents the total renovation of the Bradley Park Hotel, which dates to the 1920s and is listed with the Landmark Preservation Commission. The 32-room and suite property, located on the corner of Sunset Avenue, retains the feel of a private residence thanks to a natural color palette that contrasts with the pinks and greens synonymous with Palm Beach. The Mizner-style facade is painted a light, creamy white with classic black-and-white striped awnings, charcoal-gray roof tiles and black trim that bring a fresh, sophisticated look to the classic structure. Amenities include an art collection exceeding 100 works, complimentary use of Priority Bicycles and BMW vehicles, and access to exclusive Barton & Gray yachts. whiteelephantpalmbeach.com

EAU PALM BEACH RESORT & SPA

The award-winning Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa has a brand new-look thanks to an extensive multimillion-dollar reimagination of its social spaces, including a variety of new food and beverage outposts and a reinvented pool experience, among other offerings. The resort tapped Palm Beach County-based interior design firm Bilkey Llinas Design to conceptualize the enhanced vision, which both pays homage to vintage Palm Beach and propels it into the future with forward-thinking sophistication. Highlights include the new pool area, which evokes a Riviera-inspired lifestyle with its landscapes that include lush palms, seagrass, palmetto and tropical floral; the adults-only Tranquility Pool has cold-pressed juices and imaginative cocktails on tap, and there are also all-new cabanas and daybeds.

Its spa is pretty impressive as well. Make a wish upon arrival at the wishing well, then sip champagne and eat endless cupcakes before or after (or both) a treatment at this 42,000-square-foot oasis, which features a Self-Centered Garden, Scrub & Polish Bar, 19 treatment rooms, a sauna, a steam room, lounge swings and more. eaupalmbeach.com

PLAY

THE BREAKERS OCEAN COURSE

Discover acre upon acre of lush green at the Ocean Course, Florida’s oldest golf course, nurtured by the Breakers for more than a century. In late 2018, the course emerged from a full-scale renovation by renowned architect Rees Jones. Inspiring players of all levels, it offers an extraordinary golf experience that honors its heritage and seaside location with contemporary playability. A mere 10 miles from the resort lies the Breakers Rees Jones Course, a stunning expanse of green dotted with blue ponds that caters to every level of golfer and provides multiple options thanks to its large fairways, challenging water carries, varied pin positions and five sets of tees. thebreakers.com

PGA NATIONAL RESORT & SPA

PGA National Resort & Spa’s multimillion-dollar renovation is underway. The transformation includes a complete redesign of its guest rooms and suites, lobby and lobby bar and two new signature dining experiences from South Florida’s Top Chef alumni Jeremy Ford and Lindsay Autry (also a James Beard nominee). The resort aims to become a 360 wellness destination by revamping its Spa at PGA, with interiors championed by Venus Williams’ firm V Starr Design, which will reimagine the 40,000-square-foot space to include a salt room, among other offerings. Additionally, there’s a brand-new experience courtesy of Staples Golf that features an 18-hole course, the Match; a new par-3 short course, the Staple;a golf academy and more. Visitors can test their skills on the Champion, a Jack Nicklaus-designed course that features the infamous Bear Trap, one of the most daunting three-hole stretches in golf. Each year, top pros gather on this course to compete in the Honda Classic, a premier stop on the PGA tour. (This has been the permanent home of the tournament since 2007.) It doesn’t just stop with the Champion, though. PGA National plans to unveil two new golf courses later this summer, including the Staple, a brand-new par-3 short course, and the Match, 18 all-new holes designed with match play in mind. pgaresort.com

INTERNATIONAL POLO CLUB PALM BEACH

The premier polo destination in the world, the nearby city of Wellington hosts the largest field of high-goal teams and the most prestigious polo tournaments in the United States. Polo enthusiasts descend on the area each winter to enjoy their sport in the most prominent and well-equipped of polo facilities, which sees annual attendance by the likes of Team Black Watch captain Nacho Figueras. Never sat on a horse or picked up a mallet? No problem! Lessons are available for beginners up to experienced riders. Once you’ve practiced enough, you might be able to join a team and play in some low-goal tournaments. ipc.coth.com

WINE + DINE

LE BILBOQUET

After much anticipation, Le Bilboquet, a New York-born French restaurant with an A-list following, officially opened its Palm Beach location in February. Known as Bilbo by its elite New York clientele, the restaurant — on iconic Worth Avenue — features indoor and courtyard seating edged by an ivy-laced wall. It’s open for lunch and dinner daily, serving signature dishes such as tuna tartare and le poulet Cajun.

LA GOULUE

La Goulue, a treasured Upper East Side New York institution, opened this second location in 2020. Since then, it has been labeled as the hottest restaurant in town by patrons and publications alike. As spirited as its namesake, La Goulue serves meticulously prepared French cuisine in a lively and welcoming bistro-chic setting.

LEOPARD LOUNGE

The Leopard Lounge manages to toe the line between sexy and sophisticated with its feline-focused ambiance and old school supper club vibe.The sultry interiors include black lacquer walls, leather-lined banquettes and a striking leopard-print carpet, as well as a beautiful ceiling hand-painted by celebrated local mural artist Lino Mario. The focus here is on classic dishes as well as classic cocktails, dubbed “Leopard” martinis, including the Gin Rickey, Tom Collins and the Negroni, as live music plays all night long. Pull up a seat at the marble-topped bar under the punkah fans and watch as the Leopard Lounge Bar comes alive with amazing, cat-like grace.

LOLA 41 AT WHITE ELEPHANT

Lola 41 is a unique and vibrant restaurant originally from Nantucket island, 30 miles off the coast of Massachusetts, that specializes in cuisine from the 41st parallel. All aspects of the restaurant have been influenced by the countries and regions the 41st parallel crosses through (including Greece, Turkey and Italy), from decor and atmosphere to culinary delights and libations.

CAFÉ BOULUD

Café Boulud is in the heart of the historic Brazilian Court Hotel, steps from Worth Avenue and the beach. Since opening in 2003, the restaurant has become one of Palm Beach’s most coveted dining destinations. The French-American menu, created by chef Daniel Boulud and executive chef Rick Mace, parallels that of Café Boulud New York, with a touch of South Florida flavor.

MEAT MARKET

A sexier, more glamorous take on the traditional steak house, Meat Market is a dynamic offering of what’s great now, offering cuts of meat, delicate seafood and fresh produce under the close eye of acclaimed executive chef Sean Brasel. The menu is deep; starting with beef, there are options ranging from Australian Kobe beef tomahawk rib-eye to an aged 32-ounce porterhouse.

FLORIE’S

Florie’s by Mauro Colagreco, the flagship restaurant and bar at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, has launched its innovative new Botanical Guide, an artfully crafted collection, of floral-inspired and garden-driven cocktails developed by head mixologist Matthew Dress. Interlacing mixology with design, each of the 10 cocktails features a description in the collection accompanied by a hand-drawn illustration by illustrator and longtime Florie’s server Rick Jacobs. Inspired by chef Mauro Colagreco’s signature style of cooking, the menu uses house-made syrups, shrubs, bitters and garnishes, all exclusive to Florie’s. The cocktails highlight florals such as lavender, marigold, orange blossom, rose and thistle, while “soft cocktails” are rooted in herbs including basil and cilantro.

BUCCAN

James Beard Award-nominated chef Clay Conley serves up a fabulous seafood-heavy menu at Buccan, one of the hottest restaurants in town, a vibrant, sexy spot for dinner and people-watching. Don’t miss inventive items like Squid Ink Orecchiette with Italian sausage, conch, basil and chilies and the delectable Sweet Potato Samosa, served with tamarind, mint chutney and cashew.

SHOP

Worth Avenue, one of America’s most famous luxury shopping streets, has been dubbed by many as a “shopper’s nirvana” thanks to boutiques like Jimmy Choo, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Brioni and Gucci (with shop-’til-you-drop pit stops at fine-dining eateries like Bice or Ta-boo). Other enjoyable retail destinations include Royal Poinciana Plaza, which reimagines a 1950s architectural gem as a modern shopping oasis with brands like Alice + Olivia and Theory, as well as local shopping concepts like the Grand Tour by Caroline Rafferty, all surrounding a lush courtyard with water fountains. Last but not least is West Palm Beach’s Rosemary Square, which features an A-list of luxury shopping and elegant dining experiences.

