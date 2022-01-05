Blvck Paris Unveils Their Plans For 2022 Featuring Both Digital And Physical Collections

The global lifestyle brand, Blvck Paris closed 2021 with an exclusive party at their flagship store in Taipei, Taiwan where customers could sip the ‘Blvck x Coup’ collab champagne and get early access to the new collection dropping later in January.

“Looking back at 2021, we were very fortunate to bring the ‘All Blvck Everything’ shop experience to our community, opening pop-up stores in Tokyo, Miami, Hong Kong, Taipei, Macau, and other destinations globally. We are very excited for what’s in store in 2022, we are starting the year with our third NFT drop on Makerspace, as well as a new clothing and accessories collection” – Julian O’hayon

The brand has already announced an exclusive lineup for January, with clothing and accessories products dropping right after their digital collection. The latest clothing and accessories drop continues the minimalistic and aesthetic theme of the brand. In addition, Blvck will finally reveal the anticipated release of the Blvck Art Deco collection, hand-made in Paris. The art deco collection will include a Blvck monogram fire extinguisher, a Blvck barrel, and a Blvck skateboard. These art deco products will be a welcome addition for those wanting to add an aspirational aesthetic touch to their home life.

In addition to clothing and accessories, Blvck Paris continues its digital expansion with their third NFT drop, DARKMODE03 on MakersPlace. DARKMODE03 consolidates Julian O’hayon’s innovative vision for Blvck by bringing it into the metaverse. The collection reveals a series of 5 visually breath-taking and emotionally powerful NFTs. When asked about the inspiration behind this collection, O’hayon affirmed: “I try to bring together a cross between spontaneity and attention to detail, utilizing minimalistic, contemporary, and monochrome design. My artistic styles and influences are carried from the subject matters themselves. Whether it’s an animal, food, architecture, or conceptual livery of Blvck Paris, ultimately, I aim to design the best version of the subject in black. I try to arrange the shades of black to bring out the best in the subject, playing with different textures and materials.”

The brand is also redesigning their loyalty program and aim to link it with digital collectibles, engaging their wider community further.

