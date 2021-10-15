Peek Inside The Langham, Boston’s Multi-Million Dollar Facelift

When The Langham, Boston closed its doors back in 2019 announcing it would undergo a massive two-year, multi-million dollar facelift, we all waited with baited breath to see the haute results.

Photo Credit: The Langham, Boston

Earlier this summer, The Langham Boston opened the doors to a beautifully renovated downtown property that now features 312 residentially-styled guest rooms and two-story loft suites, two chic dining concepts including a swanky 1920s-era cocktail lounge and a stylish restaurant located in the former Grand Hall of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Photo Credit: The Langham, Boston

One of the most luxurious additions to the hotel is the new Langham Club, which recently opened on the hotel’s eighth floor overlooking Norman B. Leventhal Park. Here, you can enjoy a lavish spread of three culinary presentations throughout the day prepared by Chef Stephen Bukoff and premium bar service all day, access to the signature Writer’s Corner as well as the pressing of up to three pieces of clothing upon arrival. Access to The Langham Club is included with a stay in an Executive Room or any suite, and can also be added to your stay for $150 per guest per day.

Photo Credit: Rick Mandelkorn

A visit to The Langham, Boston would be remiss without dining at the ornately decorated GRANA where you will enjoy high end Italian specialties like beef and pork Bolognese or New England lobster agnolotti. Main events include lavish offerings like stewed cioppino and bone-in veal Milanese. Be sure to stop by The Fed, a 1920s-era cocktail lounge located on the first floor, for elevated casual fare (think seafood towers, steak frites and lobster BLT). Finish your visit off here with a sampling of the Boston cream pie with milk chocolate Chantilly, vanilla anglaise and cocoa crumb. For an ultra-luxe experience, you won’t want to miss checking out The Fed’s exclusive Vault, which houses limited production spirits like The Macallan M and Rabbit Hole Founders Collection Mizunara.

Photo Credit: The Langham, Boston

Another haute addition to The Langham, Boston worth a mention is its specially curated art collection that pays homage to Boston’s banking history and the building itself, which was once home to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. The works of art on display here were curated by Richmond International, who is also responsible for the hotel’s haute interior design.

Photo Credit: The Langham, Boston

One of the most impressive pieces of artwork hangs over the entrance to GRANA – a seven-foot tall hanging wire sculpture of the Lady Liberty coin head by artist Lyle London. Inside the restaurant, there are eight portraits of former presidents of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston commissioned by award-winning American portraitist Debra Keirce. Another standout prominently displayed in the lobby is the portrait of historic Boston portrait artist John Singleton Copley created by Samuel Gareginyan.

If you are looking for the ultimate getaway, book a stay in the sprawling Chairman’s Suite, a luxury penthouse that features a king bedroom, hardwood floors, a living room complete with a baby grand piano and a “generous” dining room that seats eight.

The Langham, Boston is located at 250 Franklin Street.