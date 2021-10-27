Haute Living, MG Developer and Pedini Miami Host A Magical Haute Leaders Dinner In Coral Gables

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Living presented the latest installment of its Haute Leaders Dinner Series in collaboration with MG Developer and Pedini Miami at the brand new Althea Row Residences in Coral Gables. Haute Living’s exclusive network of the best of the best business leaders from multiple industries throughout the country continues to expand. The Haute Leaders Dinners consistently turn out to be magical evenings where these leaders of their respective industries can connect and network in a laid back and pleasing atmosphere. The latest installment of the Haute Leaders Dinner, hosted in collaboration with MG Developer and Pedini Miami, was no exception.

MG Developer is based in Coral Gables and has been responsible for the development of “Biltmore Square” since its founding in 2015. MG Developer is committed to excellence and is proud to be part of the growth of “The City Beautiful”. Their work with The Biltmore Square is a testament to the enhancement of the traditional beauty of the Coral Gables neighborhood.

Pedini Miami provides customers with Italian-designed furnishings of the highest standard and style. Their process gives clients the most personalized and trustworthy service in the industry while keeping them informed each step of the way. The Pedini Miami design team aims to create the ideal design solution, mixing superlative functionality and design, with top-spec materials for the ultimate living statement.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

MG Developer’s recent Coral Gables project, Althea Row, was revealed in full display to all present at the Haute Leaders Dinner. The gorgeous multi-story residence that hosted the event served as the model home for residences in Althea Row. Guests were welcomed with glasses of wine as they appreciated the stunning setting that would serve as the evening’s gorgeous backdrop.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The gorgeous meal was provided courtesy of ZUCCA’s Head Chef, Manuel Garcia. ZUCCA is located in the iconic Saint Michelle Hotel in Coral Gables. The Italian fine dining restaurant offers authentic regional Italian cuisine, artfully executed. As an appetizer, guests were served foie gras cylinders with quince puree, with prune and spiced brioche dust on the side. The entree for the evening was a beautiful braised wagyu beef cheek with truffle polenta. To cap off the spectacular meal, Chef Garcia provided an exquisite “dulce de leche” panna cotta with chocolate and hazelnut soil and coffee mousse.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The evening resulted in a great experience where a community of industry leaders were able to connect and enjoy themselves in one of the most beautiful homes at the heart of Coral Gables.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice