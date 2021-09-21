William H. Macy
Haute Scene
Nominee William H. Macy Brought His Willie Creeks Alter Ego Out To Play At His Emmy Week Haute Living Cover Launch Party
Aaron Rodgers
Cover Story
Time Is A Commodity For Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers
Pierce Brosnan
Cover Story
Shaken, Not Stirred: Pierce Brosnan On Why Tequila Is The True Gentleman’s Drink, Playing A Royal & Joining The Marvel Universe
Kygo & Myles Shear
News
Kygo & Myles Shear: The Dynamic Duo Makes An Epic Return To The Stage
Naomi Watts
Cover Story
Naomi Watts: The Onda Beauty Co-Founder’s Personal Journey To Loving Herself + Clean And Green Living

Rechelle Balanzat, Founder Of JULIETTE, Believes New York City Is More Than Just A Destination

Entrepreneur, News

New York City, widely considered to be the epicenter of any and everything in the world, felt the consequences of the pandemic a bit more acutely than other parts of the world. The “Big Apple” was eerily quiet and empty. Thankfully, with some semblance of normality beginning to return across the globe, New York City seems to be bouncing back. The city is showing its fortitude and resolution as it opens its schools and the world-renowned Broadway theaters.

New York is reminding us all that it is not merely a place, but rather a feeling. That hustle and bustle and fighting spirit is creeping its way back. The muscle memory of New Yorkers all over is falling back in stride with the quick-pace day to day life they were all too accustomed to before the pandemic.

Rechelle Balanzat

Photo Credit: Juliette Cleaners

Entrepreneur, Rechelle Balanzat, founder of JULIETTE in Manhattan reflects upon what New York City truly means to her. “New York City’s allure is that if gives you the sense that you can achieve anything,” Says Balanzat. “New York City offers a wealth of opportunities. The unexpected is always a possibility.”

Balanzat launched Juliette, a premium laundry and dry cleaning service that has been taking care of New Yorkers’ clothes through the Juliette app since 2014. Her technology-first approach is redefining and disrupting the dry cleaning industry. She continues to be resilient and is honored to share her story in Tory Burch’s “A Love Letter to New York.” Balanzat says, “resilience is the definition of being a New Yorker.”

To learn more about Juliette Cleaners, CLICK HERE.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
New York Fashion Week
City Guide
September 21, 2021
New York Is Back: Inside Haute Living’s New York Fashion Week Spring 2021 Recap
By Adrienne Faurote
William H. Macy
Cover Story
September 21, 2021
William H. Macy Is Taking The Time To Stop, Smell The Roses & Drink A Little Whiskey In His New, “Shameless”-Free Era
By Laura Schreffler
News
September 21, 2021
“It’s Inspirational, It’s Real People, It’s Not Mansions— It’s A Dream Home.” – Fox Business Anchor Cheryl Casone Talks New Show
By Mary Gibson
Mark Pellegrino
Celebrities
September 21, 2021
Mark Pellegrino Dishes The Dirt On New Showtime Series “American Rust”
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami