Dear Readers, There’s A Bridgerton-Inspired Ball Heading To SoCal This Fall

News, Travel

Bridgerton MasqueradePhoto Credit: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Unable to make it to Bridgerton’s Royal Ball in London this fall? No need to fear, dear reader: the Bridgerton Ball is coming a lot closer to home than you think!

Bridgerton MasqueradePhoto Credit: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

This Halloween, Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa is hosting a Bridgerton Masquerade soirée, accompanied by a Bridgerton-inspired Boozy Tea Times. Bridgerton, of course, is Shonda Rhimes’ first scripted Netflix series, as created by Chris Van Dusen. It is based on Julia Quinn’novels set in the competitive world of Regency era London’s ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court.

Bridgerton MasqueradePhoto Credit: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Upon entering Estancia La Jolla’s Secret Garden (promptly at five o’clock), mask in hand and dressed in a fantastic Regency-era costume, you’ll be transported to a whimsical world where the gin and bubbles flow, unlimited bites abound, and live entertainment delights. Escape for the evening or indulge in a weekend in the world of whimsy, mystery, romance, and plenty of scandal by booking an overnight stay. The Bridgerton Halloween Package includes two tickets to the Masquerade, Bridgerton-themed sweet treats in-room, Regency-era fans to add to your costume, free parking for your royal chariot, and a waived resort fee for those guests who would risk showing their face the next day.

Bridgerton MasqueradePhoto Credit: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

To accompany the masquerade, the property has opened its lush gardens to host Bridgerton-inspired Boozy Garden Tea Times. Guests can indulge in gourmet Smith tea selections, You & Yours gin & tonic, Aviation, French 75, and Etoile, plus savory bites and sweet treats while enjoying a live violinist playing today’s hits, similar to Bridgerton’s own soundtrack of modern songs played by a string quartet. This may not be cause to pull out your favorite ballgown, but come dressed to impress because Lady Whistledown is always watching.

Bridgerton MasqueradePhoto Credit: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Here, take a look at some of the drinks being served at the ball this fall!

Bridgerton MasqueradePhoto Credit: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

The Viscountess Violet Moscato
1.5 oz Infused Malibu Rum (Butterfly pea flowers)
1oz Lime Juice
1/2oz Simple Syrup
2oz Moscato
Over ice orange Slice Garnish

Bridgerton MasqueradePhoto Credit: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

The Pink Lady of Danbury
1oz Hendricks Gin
1oz Sloe Gin
1Tbsp Lemon Juice
½ Tbsp Egg White
1tsp Grenadine

Bridgerton MasqueradePhoto Credit: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Dirty Duke Martini
Dry Vermouth
4oz Vodka
1oz Pickle Juice
Gherkin Pickle Skewer Garnish

Bridgerton MasqueradePhoto Credit: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Featherington Flirtini
2oz Strawberry Infused Vodka
2oz Vodka
1oz St, Germain
1ea lemon wedge
Thyme sprig & lemon peel garnish

Bridgerton MasqueradePhoto Credit: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Lady Whistledown’s Gimlet
1.5oz Hendricks Gin
1oz St. Germaine
1oz Lime Juice
2” peeled cucumber for shaker
Cucumber wheel garnish

Bridgerton MasqueradePhoto Credit: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Viscount Whiskey Sour Scandal
2oz Whiskey
3/4oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Maraschino cherry and orange slice for garnish

Bridgerton MasqueradePhoto Credit: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa is located at 9700 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037

