Photo Credit: Mario Barberio

Hailing from The Queen City, the daughter of the legendary “Nature Boy” Ric Flair is carrying on her father’s legacy while forging her own as the most decorated female athlete in WWE history. The 10-time Women’s Champion and “The Dirtiest Player in the Game” is always two steps ahead of her opponents. Wooing the WWE Universe with her beauty and athleticism, Charlotte is already one of the greatest female Superstars of all time and if anyone disagrees, she will make them bow down.

In 2012, she began training with WWE, and debuted in NXT in 2013. She was promoted to WWE’s main roster in 2015. Flair won the Divas Championship, the NXT Women’s Championship twice, the Raw Women’s Championship four times (to which she is the inaugural winner), and the SmackDown Women’s Championship a record five times. She also won the Women’s Tag Team Championship, thus becoming a Triple Crown Champion and a Grand Slam Champion. Flair also won the Royal Rumble match in 2020. In 2016, PWI readers voted Flair Woman of the Year and Top Female Professional Wrestler. She became the first female to headline a WWE pay-per-view event in October 2016 (alongside Sasha Banks), and one of three women to headline WrestleMania for the first time, WWE’s flagship annual event, in 2019 (alongside Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey). Basically, she’s a badass. And here, she talks to Haute Living about her meteoric rise to the top — and why she has no intention of stopping there.

Photo Credit: Roger Rojas

You’re coming to Miami for WWE RAW on September 6th! How does it feel to be coming back in Miami for an event?

I feel like Miami is in my backyard. I’ve been in Florida since 2012 so it has become my new home. It’s like a homecoming because I’ve been here so long. I frequently go to Miami, whether it’s to visit friends or date night with my fiancé. I recently did a photo shoot in Miami Beach – which is so different for me. And who doesn’t love Miami.

What do you get most excited about when visiting Miami? What are your favorite things to do? Places to go? Favorite restaurants? What’s a must as a visitor?

I get most excited for the beach and the cuisine. I love waking up at the Fontainebleau. My favorite restaurants are Cantina La Veinte, Papi Steak and Nobu. Manny and I really enjoyed the mariachi at Cantina La Veinte. We went there for our first date night in Miami. We love walking around and going into the different shops in Miami Beach and working out there. I also just shot a fitness photo shoot down there, that will be coming out soon.

How does it feel to be back to live events with WWE after months of lockdowns?

You never really realize what you have until it’s gone. The WWE Universe is the heartbeat of what we do. Being back in front of a live audience made me realize how important performing to me is and being able to put smiles on families faces. I feel most alive when I am inside the square circle. Hearing 51,000 in Allegiant Stadium cheering my name at Summerslam after what the world went thru Covid and these strange times made me realize just how lucky I am in life and lucky to do what I do. Whether it’s performing back in Miami on September 6th for Raw or a live event in Denver, Colorado I love lacing my boots and giving it my all every night. Holding the Raw Women’s Championship right now is what I focused on getting back during Covid….. and now I am back on TOP!

Photo Credit: Mario Barberio

What is your favorite way to pamper yourself?

I love getting facials. Taking care of my skin and learning about skincare. Anytime I am in Miami I always use the spa services whether it’s at Fontainebleau or Nobu. I also enjoy deep tissue massages but I always fall asleep! It’s the one time I relax. I also pamper myself with a bottle of champagne poolside with a side of cherries!

Can you talk about your workout routine? How do you stay in shape? Specifics, please!

I workout everyday for 20 minutes to an hour and a half, depending on what my schedule permits. The biggest factor in my transformation lately is having a plan and following a healthy meal plan. I change my routine every 4-6 weeks. I change reps, lifts, workout and what body parts I lift together. The change in routine is constantly keeping my body guessing and I have a partner to push me in the gym when our schedules line up! Working out with my fiancé is my favorite thing to do and our bonding time. With my diet I also monitor portion size and moderation. I have also switched my potatoes for tortillas and broccoli for cactus! My new diet has really made drastic changes for me. I live in a crop top now!

What is your number one beauty rule (and how did you come to realize it was a rule)?

My number one beauty rule is drinking a gallon of water a day and keeping my face moisturized. Hydrating is just as important as the thousands of dollars we as ladies spend on skincare products a month. I love my go to products such as Alastin, SkinCeuticals and Obagi.

Photo Credit: Mario Barberio

What is something fans would be surprised to learn about you? Is there something even your friends are surprised when they encounter?

I can be super shy! I get nervous in crowds (except when wrestling) and I’m really a homebody. I enjoy small group dinners and ice cream. A lot of people can mistake me for my character and occasionally I get “oh you’re really nice in real life!”

What’s your party trick?

Eating a gallon of ice cream.

What made you decide to become a wrestler? What would you be doing if you weren’t wrestling?

In 2012, I was in Miami for WrestleMania and the four horsemen hall of fame induction for my dad with my little brother. We were sitting at dinner with John Laurinaitis and he asked me at dinner “why aren’t you doing this, kid?” I looked at my brother and dad. I thought it was a joke to get my brother motivated but I sat there while my brother kept saying, “Yes. You can do this. We can do it together! You would be great!” Three months later I reported to NXT, the developmental territory for WWE in Tampa, Florida. I had only lived in North Carolina my whole life and as I drove to Tampa, Florida in my Honda Fit I had no idea what I was doing or the why. Yes, I wanted to do it to help my brother get on the right path but at the same time maybe I thought I was meant for bigger things in my life. I was 27 and lost. I was personal training and I loved my job but life still didn’t feel complete. I reported to NXT scared of my own shadow and within a few years I was main eventing WrestleMania. To anyone lost in life and not sure of where to go – find something you’re passionate about and dedicate every second, minute, hour, day, week to improving and fighting for your goals. My brother’s dream ultimately became mine and today I am living it. I wanted to save him when he saved me!

What have you found to be the greatest luxury in life?

The greatest luxury in life is being able to do what you love and share the dream with family and friends. Loving what you do every day is a gift. Not everyone finds something they’re passionate about and I was fortunate enough that my brother opened me to a journey I would have never started without him.