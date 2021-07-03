Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana is another luxury fashion Maison making an appearance in the Hamptons this summer, but in a major way—a new traveling mobile pop-up designed exclusively for the Hamptons. Making its appearance on July 1st, the airstream is completely customized with the characteristic decorations of the Sicilian Cart, a signature code of the Italian brand’s design DNA, produced by Coffee ‘n Clothes.

The Sicilian Cart tells the brand’s story through history, bold colors, and popular traditions that have always sparked the creative inspiration for Dolce & Gabbana. This modern mobile pop-up will allow customers to fully immerse themselves into the vibrant world of Dolce & Gabbana, making them instantly transport from the beaches of Montauk to the stunning Italian island. So for those planning holiday to the Almfai coast in late summer, Dolce & Gabbana’s Hamptons experience will hold you over for now with its holiday-approved items adorning the airstream. Think bright reds, blues, and yellows painted in Italian patterns and prints that embody the essence of Dolce & Gabbana.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

This modern transposition of the Sicilian Cart will be traveling through the Hamptons to present Ready-to-Wear and Accessories Collections for Men, Women, and Children from now until July 26th and will be animated by collateral activities in the pure style of the best Italian hospitality.

To make an appointment, reach out to dghamptons@dolcegabbana.it and secure your spot in Dolce & Gabbana’s Hamptons vision, and be sure to tag #DGHamptons.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana