Fast & Furious Star Jordana Brewster Spills The Tea On How She’s Getting Tipsy (And Empowering Women)

Celebrities, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Jordana BrewsterPhoto Credit:Dana Boulos.

Jordana Brewster had been living life in the fast lane, which is only appropriate for a star of the Fast & Furious franchise. But in the last year, she’s learned to slow down, take a breath, enjoy and indulge. And she’s doing that these days through her new role as an ambassador for the female-led brand Zacapa rum. We sat down with the F9 star (the highest-grossing movie of 2021 to date!) and Zacapa’s Master Blender Lorena Vasquez this week, where she discussed her latest film, new ambassadorship and how (and why) she’s making sure to take time to really savor the most important things in life.
Jordana BrewsterPhoto Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Zacapa

What makes you excited about partnering with a brand like Zacapa rum and being part of a network of powerful females?

First of all, I love representing a brand that I’ve been a fan of for years. I loved using Zacapa rum in mojitos or with soda water and a splash of lime. As I get into my forties and host more parties and I enjoy it as a sipping rum. I like to savor it slowly.

How have you been spending time at home over this last year? Is there anything in particular that has been a new part of your routine?

Naps! I never gave myself the time to nap and slow down; I always thought I had to GO GO GO! But now I value slowing down and resting when I need it. It makes me more pleasant and present for EVERYONE around me.

Jordana BrewsterPhoto Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Zacapa

With the premiere of F9, how has it been getting back into events? Is there anything in particular you missed and excited to be doing again?

I missed getting all dressed up! I missed getting my makeup done with my awesome glam team. I missed seeing people and interacting with reporters on the red carpet. The face to face interaction can never be replaced by zoom. Zoom does not transfer chemistry!

What is your favorite way to enjoy the rum?

Neat so I can sip and savor.

Jordana BrewsterPhoto Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Zacapa

What is the best part of being part of the Fast & Furious family?

We get to grow together and evolve and we are there for each other no matter what.

How do you live your last fast and furiously?

I used to! Pre-pandemic I would go go go but now I savor and enjoy.

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

Oooooo… jewelry. I love jewelry.

Jordana BrewsterPhoto Credit:Dana Boulos

