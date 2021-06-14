Photo Credit: Dave Bennett for Dior

This summer, the house of Dior is showcasing its Dioriviera capsule in a pop-up boutique with a seaside atmosphere in the heart of Selfridges, London. To mark the occasion, for the first time ever, the Italian luxury brand will also take over the iconic Selfridges rooftop restaurant.

Photo Credit: Dave Bennett for Dior

Named Dior at Alto, the space celebrates the art of living dear to the house. It is adorned with toile de Jouy, an emblem revisited by Maria Grazia Chiuri in blue, chartreuse or raspberry – pop hues lifted from a radiant summer wardrobe designed by the Creative Director of Dior women’s collections.

Photo Credit: Simon Pantling for Selfridges

In homage to dolce vita, the motif adorns chairs and placemats as well as the bar and delicate veils on the pergola. Punctuating the décor are objects by Dior Maison such as cushions, parasols and deckchairs.

Photo Credit: Simon Pantling for Selfridges

The menu features Italian specialties, Alto’s signature recipes – such as truffle and pecorino ravioli – as well as dishes selected by the brand itself, of which include some of Monsieur Dior’s favorites such as a lobster roll with pachino tomatoes, beetroot carpaccio served with rocket salad, Parmesan cheese and pistachios, or tagliolini with Sicilian red prawns and caviar.

Photo Credit: Simon Pantling for Selfridges

The cocktail list, renamed in tribute to the history of Dior, is made complete by elixirs created exclusively for this unique spot, such as “J’Adior Selfridges” — Belvedere, blackberry and lemongrass vodka, dry Vermouth, champagne and honey water; the “Lady Dior” —Belvedere, lemon, basil vodka, champagne and fresh apple juice; and “Dioriviera” —Belvedere vodka, rose liqueur, fresh strawberries, lemon juice and egg white. A gourmet and refined interlude, Dior at Alto can be discovered from June 3rd to September 30th.