Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills was the first hotel in Los Angeles to introduce Global Wellness Day programming (which, this year, included yoga on its helipad with Alo Yoga ambassador Hiro Landazuri), so it makes sense that this five-star hotel should be the first to have its very own, dedicated wellness floor. So, health aficionados, take note.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

The 13 specially designed wellness rooms and one suite, as well as a private fitness suite and well office are located on the hotel’s fourth floor, which is already home to its spa, nail salon, fitness center, Cabana restaurant (which is rife with plant-based options and fortifying juices) and pool (there’s also a lobby level meeting room).

These state-of-the-art wellness rooms combine health and well-being elements with a light, airy and calming design that echoes the surrounding beauty of Beverly Hills. But serenity isn’t all the rooms include: these redone rooms offer Rabbit air purification systems, energizing light to aid with regulating circadian rhythm, water de-chlorinators and purification systems, hypoallergenic wood floors, and sound machines. Additional Wellness Room amenities include guided morning meditations narrated by Deepak Chopra, sulfate-free bath amenities by LATHER, and in-room fitness and Alo Yoga equipment.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Additionally, guests on the Wellness Floor are able to book the Private Fitness Suite — which actually launched in summer 2020 — for a two-hour reserved time slot for up to three guests per party. Guests have access to all room features including a treadmill, hydrow rowing machine, Peloton bike, in-room yoga equipment by Alo Yoga, medicine ball and weights and a SoulCycle bike.

But how about that Well Office? Well, workaholics need to keep healthy too (arguably, even more so). Like the rooms, the Office does so via that Rabbit air purification system and hypoallergenic wood floors, though this innovative space has also been outfitted with a Jarvis adjustable height conference table and Luna standing desk stools to allow for standing, seated and hybrid options. An individual Jarvis standing desk has also been included, as well as a large screen television perfect for presentations and video conferencing.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Complementing these new wellness initiatives, Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills has been awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating following the successful completion of third-party documentation review by GBCI to confirm it has met the feature specific intents and requirements. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future.

In our opinion, this luxe and lovely new option couldn’t have come at a better time.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills