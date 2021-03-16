Giovanna Silvestre’s New Course Helps Women Free Themselves From Fear And Limiting Beliefs

Written in partnership with Celemedia

Photo Credit: Giovanna Silvestre

Giovanna Silvestre is an inspiring entrepreneur and author who believes in living her life to the fullest. She owns a yoga wear line by the name of “Confused Girl in the City”. Her clothing line is based on the positive effects of healing stones. Giovanna Silvestre will soon be launching her first book “Confused Girl, Find Your Peace In The Chaos” and is also currently focused on designing her course “Free of Fear” to help people break through their known and unknown anxieties and embrace life to follow their dreams. Giovanna Silvestre’s new course includes a 4-step strategy to come out of the vicious circle of limitations in life that becomes a hurdle to life goals. These strategies are based on her real-life experiences that she learned during her tough times while conquering her biggest challenges. Giovanna Silvestre feels that the most tragic part of one’s life is not living it completely because of fear. She is on a mission to change this perception for other confused girls. Giovanna Silvestre as an influencer carries a positive attitude towards life in her Instagram and Facebook accounts to inspire her followers.

It all began a few years back when Giovanna Silvestre started her blog “Confused Girl” to share her confused thoughts and connect to people who were going through the same. She soon realized that she was not alone and no one will ever be. Her life took a positive turn when she met a healer who asked her to choose two stones to take home. Giovanna Silvestre felt a sense of positivity and happiness every time she came near those healing stones. This is when she envisioned starting a yoga wear line inspired by healing crystals. The line is called “Confused Girl in the City” and each design is inspired by a different healing stone. Her company also shares a small note with every wear describing the healing effect of the stone printed on it. Giovanna Silvestre believes that the whole idea will help to heal the body and mind of the wearer.

“Confused Girl in the City” was an instant hit and within a couple of years, Giovanna Silvestre was featured on Forbes, The London Daily Post, Influencive, Disrupt Magazine, Google News, Thrive Global, Yoga Digest, Yoga Magazine, and on the cover of LA Yoga. All the styles from her clothing line are made using the best quality raw materials.

Giovanna Silvestre was brought up in San Luis Obispo, in California. She graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in International Relations and initially started her career in the entertainment industry working with ABC and Marvel Studios. She gradually started working with world-renowned brands like Vitamin Water, Vaseline, Walmart, Coca-Cola, Skinny Cow, Target, Skype, Bigelow Tea, Match.com, Lindt Chocolate, etc. She was one of the first female influencers to work with Audi Deutschland.

Giovanna Silvestre is now living the life of her dreams and wants to inspire others to do the same. Her upcoming course “Free of Fear” is an initiative to help people overcome their fears so that they can live the life they’ve always dreamed of living.