Yassine Medaghri – Alaoui: Taking Over The Business And Entrepreneurship World

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

Yassine MedaghriPhoto Credit: Yassine Medaghri

Yassine was born in a comfortable family where his dad was the director of the IRS for 15 years and held some governmental positions in the past and his mom is the daughter of one of the most prominent business owners in the north of morocco. So he was always kind of deciding between choosing a political career or going for business.

Yassine was always torn in choosing between a political career or the entrepreneurial way when growing up. Having started working at the age of 16, he gained immense knowledge and experience, and today owns multiple businesses which are doing exceptionally well in their respective zones.

Here is the meticulous list of businesses that are owned and managed by this young entrepreneur.

Real estate: Talking about this sector, Yassine has always seen the real estate development industry from close quarters since his young days and hence was fairly acquainted with its workings. Today he owns the most renowned real estate giant in Morocco – Groupe Loulanti, which is one of the top real estate companies in the country.

IT and Technology: Yassine has launched Drive Box which is a unique tablet project aimed at increasing advertising presence amongst customers through the medium of public transport.

Automobile industry: Yassine owns more than 7 automobile brands which have a market capitalization of more than 85% in the region. He has big plans for diversification and is in talks with Tesla to get them to Morocco. He also has plans to start producing lithium batteries and other electric products to enhance the future of the automotive industry in the region.

Academic education: In 2018 he started a training academy in Dubai named Elite World Alpha trading which teaches high school students the nitty-gritty of trading. It gives a detailed study of the stock market and other currencies.

Tourism and Luxury concierge services: He leads the Global Elite Team which offers luxury concierge services around the world which embraces luxury car rentals, yacht charters, helicopter rentals, private jets, charters, and premium reservations to exclusive events.

To know more about this spirited entrepreneur visit www.yassinealaoui.com

