GUCCI GARDEN[ER]
Enter the world of the Gucci Garden. Featuring ready-to-wear and accessories from the House’s Epilogue collection and boasting large-scale flowers from American fashion designer Ken Scott, each of the 70s-inspired pieces is more eye-catching than the other, while the fun and flirty florals are perfect for springtime. Visit your local Gucci Boutique or the House’s website by clicking here to discover more.
ART DIRECTOR & PRODUCER: Deyvanshi Masrani
PHOTOGRAPHER: Mark Squires
FASHION STYLING: Christopher Campbell at DeFacto Inc.
MAKEUP ARTIST: Daniele Piersons at Art Department
HAIR STYLIST: Carlos Ortiz
MODELS: Khadijha Red Thunder & Sedona Legge at Photogenics LA
ALL READY-TO-WEAR AND ACCESSORIES COURTESY OF GUCCI
SHOT ON LOCATION AT MARK SQUIRES’ HOME STUDIO & 105 N ROSSMORE AVENUE, LOS ANGELES—A CARSWELL AND ASSOCIATES PROPERTY
