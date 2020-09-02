The Hamptons Guide To Labor Day Weekend 2020

The Hamptons has had one of its most popular seasons yet, even with a majority of our normal activities being restricted due to the ongoing pandemic. In honor of the upcoming holiday weekend, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places and activities to do out East to close off the season the right way. Below, find our guide to Labor Day Weekend 2020 in the Hamptons.

WHERE TO STAY

Gurney’s Montauk

Photo Credit: Gurney’s Montauk

Enjoy all Montauk has to offer at the beautiful beachside retreat, Gurney’s Montauk, where you’ll indulge in delicious cuisine and drinks, plush accommodations, an ideal location close to town and heavenly spa offerings.

Topping Rose House

Photo Credit: Topping Rose House

Check-in to this five-star boutique property, where guests will enjoy luxurious accommodations and fine dining from famed Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten in the heart of Bridgehampton town.

Capri Hotel

Photo Credit: Capri Southampton

This Southampton property offers a convenient location for those looking to escape the city, a killer poolside scene reminiscent of a European beach club and beautiful accommodations to enjoy the holiday weekend.

WHERE TO PLAY

Wöllfer Estate Vineyard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wölffer Estate Vineyard (@wolfferwine) on Jul 20, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

Enjoy sips of summertime in the Hamptons epitomized as you lounge with a picnic spread and flowing Summer in a Bottle, taking in breathtaking sunset views at the iconic Wainscott vineyard.

WHERE TO DINE

Le Bilboquet

Photo Credit: Le Bilboquet/https://www.hellobilbo.com/le-bilboquet-sag-harbor

Dine at one of the hottest and most in-demand reservations in the Hamptons and enjoy a lively atmosphere, beautiful crowd of guests, stunning waterfront views of Sag Harbor’s marina—and of course, their famous Cajun Chicken.

Scarpetta Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarpetta (@scarpettarestaurants) on Aug 10, 2020 at 4:47pm PDT

Scarpetta‘s famous Spaghetti with tomato basil paired with a glass of wine and views overlooking Montauk’s pristine beach? It doesn’t get much more ideal than that!

Kissaki

Photo Credit: Kissaki

Indulge in an upscale and authentic Japanese omakase feast at this beautiful Water Mill restaurant that just recently announced will turn into an all-year-round mainstay this coming winter season.

Tutto Il Giorno

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tutto il Giorno (@tuttoilgiorno) on May 25, 2020 at 1:11pm PDT

With two locations in Sag Harbor and Southampton, this beloved Italian Hamptons eatery is always a go-to destination for an exquisite meal with impeccable service, situated in a beautiful atmosphere.

WHERE TO UNWIND

Shou Sugi Ban House Hamptons

The brand-new, Japanese inspired oasis offers the perfect place to relax and unwind after an action-packed Labor Day weekend in the Hamptons. Inspired by the Japanese wabi-sabi and mindfulness, the sanctuary offers spa, healing arts, nutrition and wellness experiences in a breathtaking setting in Water Mill.