Photo Credit: Shutterstock

What was once a seasonal destination has now turned into a year-round home for many New Yorkers due to the ongoing issues of the pandemic. Because of this, for this coming year, many Hamptons destinations are keeping their doors open all year-round rather than just for the happening three months of summer. Four of these include the newly-opened, high-end Japanese eatery, Kissaki, which opened in NYC earlier this year and Water Mill this spring to much praise; the newly-opened Mediterranean restaurant, NAIA; Water Mill’s favorite Greek destination, Calissa; and of course, the Southampton mainstay, 75 Main.

While those like Calissa and 75 Main have made a name for themselves in the Hamptons among the local and visiting crowds and managed to stay open even past the summer months, the newcomers signal a change that the Hamptons may turn into a more permanent destination for many New York families migrating out of the city not only for summer, but also during the chilly winter months.

Photo Credit: Kissaki

Kissaki has become famous for its high-end omakase offerings, brought by Executive Chef Mark Garcia. To ensure safe dining, they’ve employed social distancing measures such as two robots—their Maki Maker and Nigiri Maker—that are used for delivery and to take out orders. While dining at the restaurant, all tables are spread six feet apart and staff is required to wear PPE. Guests can enjoy covetable pieces of omakase with the highest quality fish and ingredients, such as uni, toro, wagyu and more. Reservations must be booked in advance via Tock here.

Photo Credit: NAIA

NAIA is another newcomer, translating to Sea Nymph in Greek, and located at Southampton’s iconic Capri Hotel. The dining experience takes on a European beach-chic setting, serving up mouth-watering Mediterranean plates, as well as craft cocktails with the option of bottomless brunch daily. While guests enjoy their food and drinks, they will sway to the live DJ Beats and classical violinist Bud Cahill on the weekends, transporting them to another world away. To make reservations, visit its site here.

Photo Credit: Calissa

Calissa allows guests to unwind and have some fun, offering not only delicious seafood and authentic Greek cuisine, but also an inviting atmosphere. The restaurant currently offers indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a newly-opened Bazaar that guests can frequent from Thursday-Sunday through Halloween, complete with a pop-up Caravana shop from Tulum, a Famer’s Market with Cascun Farms, a Whispering Angel rosé menu and fun games for everyone to enjoy like Bocce, Ping-Pong and Cornhole. To make a reservation, please visit here.

Photo Credit: 75 Main

And of course, 75 Main is always a great choice with a fantastic location and a crowd that has allowed it to remain a scene-to-be-seen. Guests will enjoy classic comfort food from award-winning chef Mark Militello, delicious cocktails, enticing wine menu and warm hospitality. Enjoy views from the heart of Southampton’s iconic town center and indulge in one of the Hamptons’ longest-standing and most-beloved destinations’ offerings. For reservations, please visit here.