virtual wine tasting
Haute Wine + Spirits
Join Us For A Virtual Pinot Party With The Next Generation Of Hirsch Vineyards & Silver Oak Cellars, Hosted By Haute Living & Wine Access
Dwyane Wade x Wade Cellars
Celebrities
NBA Legend Turned Vintner Dwyane Wade Talks Wade Cellars, His Dream Wine ‘Date’ & More With Wine Access
George Strait
Celebrities
George Strait Takes His ‘Strait Shooter’ Mentality To The Tequila World With Código 1530
Cincoro
News
WATCH: Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck + His Cincoro Co-Founder Emilia Fazzalari On Tequila, Love + The NBA Bubble
Trudie Styler + Sting
Celebrities
Sting + Trudie Styler: Celebrating A Lifetime Of Love Under The Tuscan Sun

These Four Hamptons Hot Spots Will Stay Open All Year Round This Year

News

HamptonsPhoto Credit: Shutterstock

What was once a seasonal destination has now turned into a year-round home for many New Yorkers due to the ongoing issues of the pandemic. Because of this, for this coming year, many Hamptons destinations are keeping their doors open all year-round rather than just for the happening three months of summer. Four of these include the newly-opened, high-end Japanese eatery, Kissaki, which opened in NYC earlier this year and Water Mill this spring to much praise; the newly-opened Mediterranean restaurant, NAIA; Water Mill’s favorite Greek destination, Calissa; and of course, the Southampton mainstay, 75 Main.

While those like Calissa and 75 Main have made a name for themselves in the Hamptons among the local and visiting crowds and managed to stay open even past the summer months, the newcomers signal a change that the Hamptons may turn into a more permanent destination for many New York families migrating out of the city not only for summer, but also during the chilly winter months.

KissakiPhoto Credit: Kissaki

Kissaki has become famous for its high-end omakase offerings, brought by Executive Chef Mark Garcia. To ensure safe dining, they’ve employed social distancing measures such as two robots—their Maki Maker and Nigiri Maker—that are used for delivery and to take out orders. While dining at the restaurant, all tables are spread six feet apart and staff is required to wear PPE. Guests can enjoy covetable pieces of omakase with the highest quality fish and ingredients, such as uni, toro, wagyu and more. Reservations must be booked in advance via Tock here.

NAIAPhoto Credit: NAIA

NAIA is another newcomer, translating to Sea Nymph in Greek, and located at Southampton’s iconic Capri Hotel. The dining experience takes on a European beach-chic setting, serving up mouth-watering Mediterranean plates, as well as craft cocktails with the option of bottomless brunch daily. While guests enjoy their food and drinks, they will sway to the live DJ Beats and classical violinist Bud Cahill on the weekends, transporting them to another world away. To make reservations, visit its site here.

CalissaPhoto Credit: Calissa

Calissa allows guests to unwind and have some fun, offering not only delicious seafood and authentic Greek cuisine, but also an inviting atmosphere. The restaurant currently offers indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a newly-opened Bazaar that guests can frequent from Thursday-Sunday through Halloween, complete with a pop-up Caravana shop from Tulum, a Famer’s Market with Cascun Farms, a Whispering Angel rosé menu and fun games for everyone to enjoy like Bocce, Ping-Pong and Cornhole. To make a reservation, please visit here.

75 MainPhoto Credit: 75 Main

And of course, 75 Main is always a great choice with a fantastic location and a crowd that has allowed it to remain a scene-to-be-seen. Guests will enjoy classic comfort food from award-winning chef Mark Militello, delicious cocktails, enticing wine menu and warm hospitality. Enjoy views from the heart of Southampton’s iconic town center and indulge in one of the Hamptons’ longest-standing and most-beloved destinations’ offerings. For reservations, please visit here.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
50 Cent
Celebrities
August 19, 2020
50 Cent, Hip-Hop’s Greatest Showman, On The Legacy He’s Leaving Behind For His Son
By Laura Schreffler
Dior Amour
Fashion
August 18, 2020
DiorAmour Capsule Collection Celebrates What We All Need More Of Right Now: Love
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Acqualina Resort & Residences
City Guide
August 18, 2020
Acqualina Resort & Residences Continues To Set New Awards Records For 2020
By Paige Mastrandrea
virtual wine tasting
Haute Wine + Spirits
August 17, 2020
Join Us For A Virtual Pinot Party With The Next Generation Of Hirsch Vineyards & Silver Oak Cellars, Hosted By Haute Living & Wine Access
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Los Angeles

Satchel Lee, Jason Bell, Netflix

New York

Andre Iguodala

Miami

Loader