MTV’s VMAs Returned For 2020 Show With A New, Socially-Distant Format

MTV’s VMAs are always a fun summer awards show, drawing in the greatest names in pop culture for a night of fun, fashion, and of course, music, highlighting the greatest video music talents of the year. Although the pandemic has forced many of the industry’s most anticipated events to be canceled or postponed, the VMAs forged ahead with a new format, and the result was quite impressive.

The no-audience award show was hosted by Keke Palmer and took place with an impressive backdrop of New York City, with various outdoor performances taking place throughout the city and live-streamed to audiences all over the world. This year’s star of the show was undoubtedly Lady Gaga—who not only showed up with a show-stopping red carpet ensemble, as to be expected—but also led with Ariana Grande with the most nominations (nine each), and took home the first-ever MTV Tricon Award. Additional winners included The Weeknd for “Blinding Lights” as video of the year, K-Pop band BTS for “Best K-Pop,” “Best Pop,” “Best Group,” and “Best Choreography” awards; Maluma & J Balvin‘s “Qué Pena” for “Best Latin”; Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” for “Best Hip-Hop” amongst others. Find the full list of winners here.

Other highlights of the evening included special honoree moments to the frontline workers who have been working tirelessly for our country throughout the pandemic; as well as a special acknowledgment of the Black Live Matter movement and the recent passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who had passed away just one day earlier due to a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

Other highlights included performances by Miley Cyrus, who performed her latest single, “Midnight Sky,” and The Weeknd, who dressed ominously to keep in the theme of his latest album. Despite his spooky ensemble, he blew the audience away with a captivating performance at the top of New York City’s iconic Hudson Yards, which included an impressive fireworks display in the background of his show.

