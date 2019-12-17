Hudson Yards Shines For The Holidays With Spectacular Light Display And Performances

New York is known for its lights, from the blinding billboards in Times Square to the glistening Empire State Building and the holiday displays on Fifth Avenue, but this year, there is a new star of the show. Hudson Yards, which opened earlier this year, invites the public to experience “Shine On”—a dramatic indoor-outdoor artistic light and music installation. Each day at 5 p.m. through to Jan. 5, guests will be able to experience the colorful light spectacle, which is a treat for all members of the family.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Hudson Yards

Christopher Schardt’s installation, entitled Lyra, features a series of star-shaped sculptures, each comprised of thousands of individually controllable LED lights. It’s inspired by the five-star constellation of the same name, which according to Greek mythology, is the instrument Orpheus used to create music so captivating that everything in its vicinity, including inanimate objects, could be charmed. Artist Christopher Schardt captures this mystical energy in five large-scale stars suspended throughout the neighborhood. Viewed from below and above visitors will see images of stars, plants, birds and abstract designs dance across the surface of the stars synchronized to music to create a continuous spectacle of sound and light. The installation was curated by Culture Corps, a creative consulting firm founded by Doreen Remen and Yvonne Force Villareal. The lights will undulate continuously throughout the day and night.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Hudson Yards

“Lyra is intended to bring people together, creating a series of one-of-a-kind experiences to be enjoyed with those around you, so there’s no better time to introduce this work than during the holidays,” said Artist Christopher Schardt. “No matter where you are within Hudson Yards, my hope is that Lyra inspires a moment of childlike wonder.”

In the spirit of the season, everyone who walks the Vessel (between now and Jan. 5) will support various charities including Everytown for Gun Safety, Food Bank for New York City, Hetrick-Martin Institute, Hudson Guild and The Committee for Hispanic Children and Families. At the exit, visitors will be able to select which charity they would like to donate to.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Hudson Yards

Every Saturday and Tuesday, between now and Dec. 24, guests will be treated to an extra special display of musical and dance performances. The free holiday program also includes cookie decorating with William Greenberg Desserts and performances from the Brooklyn Ballet, New York Ballet Theatre, New York City Gospel Choir and more.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Hudson Yards

Visitors are also welcome to enjoy the Wells Fargo Lodge, located just outside of Vessel, for a 360-degree photo booth, hot chocolate sampling, holiday selfie cookies, charging stations and more. Wells Fargo kiosks will offer gift wrapping and holiday card photo opportunities. On Level 3, SAP will host a “Holiday Match and Win” game with a chance to win prizes from Hudson Yards retailers. Limited edition LED bracelets, sponsored by SAP, will also be available at select retailers and will unlock special access and offers throughout The Shops & Restaurants—a portion of sales will go to charity.