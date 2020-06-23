Photo Credit: Gitano
After months of the hospitality industry being forced to shut down in Manhattan—the former epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak—New York City is moving forward, entering into their next phase of reopenings, which allows restaurants to welcome back diners to their destinations. It’s understandable that some may be wary of leaving the house and heading out to a restaurant, which is why James Gardner, Founder & Owner of Grupo Gitano and his team are ensuring that they do everything possible on their end to make guests feel safe upon entering their establishments.
Here, we chat with the hospitality expert on some of the new procedures being implemented into his restaurants, why people should feel safe dining there and what lessons he’s learned as a hospitality industry leader during this unprecedented time.