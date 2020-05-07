While you can’t take your mom out to brunch or dinner, you can still treat her to a gourmet meal. Here are the best options for Mother’s Day 2020 in L.A.

Petrossian

Photo Credit: Petrossian

Caviar mainstay Petrossian is offering up a variety of mom-friendly items, from a dinner for two ($90) to a brunch package ($265 plus add-ons) as well as items from their boutique that are available for delivery, all presented in their gorgeous signature upscale packaging.

Bourbon Steak Los Angeles

Photo Credit: Jordan Wise

This Mother’s Day, celebrate mom in style (and at home) with dinner packages for up to four centered on entrees ($52-249) that showcase Bourbon Steak LA‘s modern steakhouse sensibilities. Diners can choose from a 32 oz Prime Porterhouse, 38 oz Double Cut Bone-In Ribeye, Whole Mary’s Chicken with rosemary, garlic, and roasted chicken gravy; a 28 oz Verlasso Salmon with pink peppercorn citronette and charred lemon; or the pièce-de-résistance: a Bone-In Prime Rib Roast with creamy horseradish and green peppercorn sauce. Each meal includes a choice of Mixed Market Greens or Caesar Salad and three sides; Black Truffle Mac & Cheese, Potato Puree and Grilled Asparagus. Dessert kits ($10pp/2 person minimum) provide everything you need to make Bourbon White Chocolate Sundae or Chef Michael Mina’s Classic Root Beer Float at home. The restaurant is also offering a full children’s menu ($6-8) that includes Crispy Chicken Tenders, Macaroni Noodles with marinara or butter & parmesan, or Kid’s Chopped Salad with romaine, root vegetables and ranch. Orders must be submitted by Friday May 8th at 5pm and are limited in availability. Pick-up is on Mother’s Day, May 10, between 3-5pm.

Emilia

Photo Credit: Dylan + Jeni

Beverly Grove’s newest Italian staple, Emilia, is offering two three-course pre-fixe meals ($23.95 pp) with mom in mind. Guests will choose between Caesar salad with parmigiano ‘croutons’ and classic dressing followed by homemade Rigatoni alla Bolognese and finished with a Creme Caramel; or a Tricolore salad with Meyer lemon dressing, homemade Ravioli di Ricotta e Spinaci topped with a creamy tomato sauce and finished with Studel di Mele, a crispy puff pastry roll filled with apple and cinnamon. Orders can be placed via phone (424-999-4755) during normal restaurant hours (9a-3p, 5-9p) with pick-up available during restaurant hours on Mother’s Day.

Malibu Beach Inn

Photo Credit: Malibu Beach Inn

With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, Malibu Beach Inn’s Carbon Beach Club has put together a Mother’s Day menu to treat families looking to commemorate this special occasion despite quarantine and from their own home. Starting at $45 a person and available for takeout and delivery on May 10, Chef Ryan has prepared a celebratory menu with standout items including Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Heirloom Carrots, Roasted Ora King Salmon Filet, Maple Thyme Glazed Heritage Ham and more – there is something for everyone! To view the full menu, please see here. Orders can be placed by calling Malibu Beach Inn at (310) 460-7509. To upgrade the Mother’s Day experience, guests can book a Private Dining Suite and relax and enjoy fine dining with a specially curated tasting menu for two on the private oceanfront terrace. The sommelier will pair wines with each course depending on taste preferences, and to start off the dinner, Mixologist Josh Curtis will handcraft cocktails – all served in a manner consistent with the requirements of social distancing. Reservations are required 72 hours in advance so that chef may consult with guests in order to customize a tasting menu beforehand.

The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: Boxwood Restaurant

With Mother’s Day fast approaching and the LA stay-at-home order extended through the holiday, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills is offering a delicious and delightful Mother’s Day at-home. For those looking to elevate the celebration for moms they’re either at home with or those they can drop off a meal to, the culinary team has created a sophisticated menu that includes a choice of Baked Maine Lobster Newburg, Coq au Vin or Roasted Prime Chateaubriand with a selection of starters, vegetable sides and choice of dessert. Additionally, they’re offering a take-home “build-your-own-beverage” option of Strawberry Mimosas with fresh-pressed strawberry juice and Bloody Marys with Smoked Bacon Rasher. Orders can be placed by calling: 310-358-7780. Pickup time is Sunday, May 10, from 11:30am-3:30pm and curbside pickup is available at the valet area.

Playa Provisions

Photo Credit: Playa Provisions

In addition to their complete breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus, Playa Provisions co-owners—“Top Chef” winner Brooke Williamson and husband Nick Roberts—will offer Mother’s Day specials to feed the whole family, as well as self-care gift baskets curated with locally made goodies from Tiny Bandit to cherish and spoil one’s mom for the holiday. Call (310) 683-5019 to order in advance, available for pick-up in-restaurant or curbside.

The Mother’s Day Brunch includes:

Pastry Box ($22) – cinnamon rolls, mini butter croissants, mini raspberry chocolate muffin, mini sweet scones

Lobster ($52) or Spinach & Mushroom Quiche ($43)

Chia Seed Pudding ($48) with fresh berries, honey, and house made granola

Cava + Fresh OJ ($24; serves 4)

Sangria – red or white ($26; serves 4)

Bloody Mary ($21; serves 4)

Mother’s Day Dinner includes:

Two Whole Roasted Chickens

Simple Salad – chicory mix, flowers, poppy seed, sunflower seed, shallots, mustard vinaigrette

Choice of lobster or truffled mac & cheese

Umami Glazed Roasted Carrots

Chocolate Passion Fruit Cremeux Tart topped with whipped cream

Housemade margaritas ($21; serves 4)

Housemade Moscow Mules ($21; serves 4)

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned ($45; serves 4)

Rappahannock Oyster Bar

Photo Credit: Rappahannock Oyster Bar

Downtown LA’s Rappahannock Oyster Bar is getting all the seafood-loving families prepped for an oyster bake or a shucking party to celebrate their moms. They will be offering unshucked oyster packages for Mother’s Day including 30 oysters for $25, 60 oysters for $50, 100 oysters for $75. They will also be selling custom Rappahannock shucking knives for $25 each. For mom’s who want the party all to themselves, Rappahannock Oyster Bar will be offering 12 oysters and a half-bottle of Champagne for $42. To place an order, call the restaurant at 323.435.4004.

Rossoblu

Photo Credit: Rossoblu

Enjoy Mother’s Day Brunch with Steve Samson’s haute eatery, Rossoblu. Available Friday through Sunday only, dine on a brunch kit that includes lemon ricotta pancake mix, a Pudwill Farms berry basket, lemon curd, a mini cannoli kit and assorted Italian cookies. Add-ons include a mimosa kit with freshly-squeeze orange juice, Chiarli Rose Brut de Noir Prosecco, Bele Casel NV Extra Dry Prosecco and a cocktail-making kit with Vodka Raspberry Bramble.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

Photo Credit: Rossella Pisano

At Hollywood’s L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, Napoli-trained head pizzaiolo Michele Rubini and Executive Chef Antonio Giordano are ensuring sophisticated, yet fresh and easeful selections for Mother’s Day, featuring a four-course prix-fixe menu which includes frittata, French toast, agnolotti and tortino al cioccolato for dessert. Available for free delivery or takeout; pre-order before May 9 at 6 p.m. by calling 323-366-2408. And why not make it boozy? For $25, add a bottle of Bosco del Marlo Prosecco with freshly squeezed orange juice for a MOMosa.

Conservatory

Photo Credit: Max Milla

For Mother’s Day, WeHo staple Conservatory will be offering it’s all day take out brunch and dinner menu, with some great options for mom such as lemon ricotta pancakes, chilaquiles and king salmon. Also available, are great, pre-packaged cocktail and wine/beer offerings, such as mimosas ($25 for 4 people), bloody Mary’s ($20 for 2 people), and the new spring sangria carafe ($20). For those that want to add on something extra special to the experience, Conservatory makes it easy with a Mother’s Day gift basket that will be available for delivery and take-out for $30 and includes the following:

Bathbomb

Face mask (the sheet mask kind for skincare)

Gel eye pack

Bottled Strawberry basil infused Vodka to make your own sparkling cocktail along with…..

Half-bottle of Cava

Macarons

Hand Sanitizer

Flower

Poppy + Rose

Photo Credit: White Oak Communications

Poppy + Rose, located in downtown LA, is not only offering their full menu for takeout and delivery, but they are also offering Mother’s Day Brunch complete with floral arrangements for mom. The waffle brunch for two includes a short stack of waffles, two chicken wings, Greek yogurt, a mimosa kit, and a small floral arrangement for $70. The waffle brunch for four includes a full stack of waffles, two chicken wings and two thighs, two biscuits with a side of gravy, avocado toast, Greek yogurt, two mimosa kits, and two small floral arrangements for $135.

Avec Nous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viceroy L’Ermitage BH (@viceroybevhills) on Mar 6, 2020 at 10:37am PST

Avec Nous, the glam eatery at the Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, is offering a takeaway brunch available now for preorder and pick-up on Sunday, May 10th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The menu includes restaurant classics such as beef tenderloin and seared halibut served prix fixe menu priced at $49 per person. Diners will also have the option to add a bit more flair to their brunch with a take-home lush floral arrangement by the in-house florist, Jean-Pascal Lemire, or a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label. To reserve your brunch, call Avec Nous at (310) 278-3344. Orders must be placed by Thursday, May 7th.