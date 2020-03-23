Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria On How To Stay Organized During Our Self-Quarantine Times
3 LVMH Perfume Facilities—Including Dior—To Produce Hand Sanitizer To Fight Coronavirus
There's No Place Like Home For Robinson Cano: He's Back In NY At Last
Aaron Paul Is Breaking In A New Role: Here He Shares All On His Top Secret New Role On "Westworld"
Adriana Lima Discovers Her Inner Power With Boxing And Martial Arts

Pernod-Ricard USA Shifts Factories From Making Liquor To Hand Sanitizer

News

Absolut VodkaPhoto Credit: Shutterstock

Like many of the world’s largest companies, liquor company Pernod-Ricard USA has been one of the most recent to step up and offer their support throughout the current global pandemic of COVID-19. Following suit with LVMH perfume factories, Pernod-Ricard has announced that they would shift their manufacture plants to produce hand sanitizer rather than liquor.

Hand SanitizerPhoto Credit: Shutterstock

Pernod-Ricard USA is the Paris, France-based company’s largest subsidiary, serving as the world’s second-largest spirits and wine company. The company has already started taking the steps to utilize its Fort Smith factory in Arkansas to produce the first 1,000-gallon batch of hand sanitizer that will be donated straight to FEMA. They plan to produce this at all of their U.S. factories, with Fort Smith leading the way, and other locations in West Virginia, Kentucky and Texas.

Pernod-Ricard USA is the parent company behind brands including Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Perrier-Jouët Champagne, Jameson, Glenlivet and Martell, amongst others. The company will continue working with the government to aid their services in tackling the growing need fro hand sanitizers throughout the country.

