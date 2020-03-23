Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Like many of the world’s largest companies, liquor company Pernod-Ricard USA has been one of the most recent to step up and offer their support throughout the current global pandemic of COVID-19. Following suit with LVMH perfume factories, Pernod-Ricard has announced that they would shift their manufacture plants to produce hand sanitizer rather than liquor.

Pernod-Ricard USA is the Paris, France-based company’s largest subsidiary, serving as the world’s second-largest spirits and wine company. The company has already started taking the steps to utilize its Fort Smith factory in Arkansas to produce the first 1,000-gallon batch of hand sanitizer that will be donated straight to FEMA. They plan to produce this at all of their U.S. factories, with Fort Smith leading the way, and other locations in West Virginia, Kentucky and Texas.

Pernod-Ricard USA is the parent company behind brands including Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Perrier-Jouët Champagne, Jameson, Glenlivet and Martell, amongst others. The company will continue working with the government to aid their services in tackling the growing need fro hand sanitizers throughout the country.