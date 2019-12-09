Louis Vuitton FW 2020 Virgil Abloh
Perrier Jouët & Haute Living Host Rosé Garden After Dark With Winnie Harlow

News

Photo Credit: Getty Images

During Miami Art Week, the party never stops and luxury champagne brand Perrier-Jouët helps ensure that happens. Following a series of events and art installations from the brand, Perrier-Jouët teamed up with Haute Living to host a VIP after party at Miami River hot spot, Seaspice, with model Winnie Harlow. Perrier-JouetPhoto Credit: Winnie Harlow

The model made a grand entrance as she arrived to the fête with a group of friends. The girls came in dancing together and set the mood off with excitement as Harlow popped a bottle of champagne open and sprayed it around the area, playfully posing for photos with her friends. After, they sat down for a delectable meal from Seaspice as they enjoyed VIP table service. The group sipped bubbles and toasted one another, posing with the gorgeous champagne bottles. A live band brought the energy to an ultimate high as Harlow and other VIP guests gathered around to dance with the group, partying the night away along the Miami River.

The gorgeous waterfront restaurant played host to the group of VIPS, decked out in Perrier-Jouët’s picture-perfect branding items, making for great photo opportunities throughout the night. Haute Living magazines adorned each table, which was topped with a brimming bucket of Perrier-Jouët champagne, as the live DJ kept people dancing on their feet throughout the night.

Photo Credit: Winnie Harlow

Harlow and her friends said final goodbyes and departed in true Miami style—via a docked boat outside the restaurant, where they continued the night’s festivities before heading home.

Photo Credit: Winnie Harlow

Photo Credit: Winnie Harlow

 

