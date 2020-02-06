Photo Credit: Distinctive Assets

Being an Oscar nominee doesn’t just come with prestige and critical acclaim—there are other perks, too. Namely, this one: each of the nominated stars in the Best Actor + Actress, Best Supporting Actor + Actress and Best Director categories will receive one heck of a swag bag from Distinctive Assets. This year, the bag has the highest value yet—a reported six-figure sum—with a plethora of goodies including travel items, plastic surgery and personal training.

Photo Credit: Jessica Sample

Lucky nominees like Scarlett Johansson, Antonio Banderas, Cynthia Erivo, Adam Driver, Charlize Theron, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Tom Hanks, Laura Dern, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kathy Bates, Quentin Tarantino, Saoirse Ronan and Leonardo DiCaprio will receive the “Everybody Wins” bags prior to Sunday’s ceremony. They will not be handed out at the show (because for the actual winners, who can manage this huge bag AND an Oscar?) but rather conveniently delivered to nominees in the week leading up to the show.

Photo Credit: Flora Farms

This year’s gift bonanza features Soma’s sensuous silk kimono robes along with the award-winning SOMAINNOFIT™ smart-fit bra; a one-of-a-kind private in-home cannabis-infused chocolate culinary experience by Coda Signature; health, nutrition and longevity programs from ProLon; and a discovery voyage aboard the ultra-luxury Scenic Eclipse expedition yacht to Antarctica.

Photo Credit: Roger Pimenta

As always, gifts that give back in meaningful ways will share the spotlight: PETA in animal-loving partnership with DIFF Charitable Eyewear + Veestro plant-based meals, TAPS for Hope Afghan Collection uniting widows of war for good, RYU-Respect Your Universe shopping spree + shelter donation, HFactor Hydrogen Infused Water (pallet donation + Terracyle national recycling program), The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer (Edition 2), and The Right To Shower’s head-to-toe cleansers that support mobile shower initiatives for the homeless. The nominees will also scoop up items including a personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky, one-of-a-kind custom stained glass portraits from artist John Thoman, BlissLights Sky Lite Galaxy Projector, “Cinema on Paper: the Graphic Genius of Movie Posters” by Dwight Cleveland, Clinic Pour Vous concierge cosmetic & wellness services, Fast Bar nourishing weight management premium nut bars, the ultimate Cabo getaway courtesy of Flora Farms and Auberge Resorts (with special bonus gifts from Eclectic Array and Baja Baby), Forte Medical’s Peezy Midstream, a week of mind/body/spirit renewal at the famed Golden Door luxury wellness resort, Hollowtips 24k gold vape pens, Instytutum Results-Driven Skincare, transformational life coaching session with Jessica McGregor Johnson, Johanna Howard hand-dyed alpaca throws, first ever master class texted to you daily from LiveItUp, the Brain Sensing Headband, jet lag relief from My Flight Pack by ERW, Nutrition for Longevity farm to fork meal kits, Pharmazam real-time medication management, handcrafted Próspero Tequila Blanco, Reian Williams Fine Art, Remo custom-designed premium security doors, Rita Hazan Shine Balm, TempSure Envi beautifying skin-tightening facial treatments, 3d Luxury Wellness Retreat in Malibu, Tru Niagen NAD-increasing dietary supplement, Trust Me Vodka Limited Edition Collector Box, YOOBTAPE by Yen the Label, and virtually unlimited rejuvenating beauty procedures from the Upper East Side’s Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich.