Zach Lavine
News
How Chicago Bulls Star Zach Lavine Is Planning On Making A Championship Win His Future
troy aikman
Celebrities
TROY-FECTA: Troy Aikman As The Ultimate Sportsman, Businessman & Family Man
dior men exclusive
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Men’s Summer 2020 Collection Designed By Kim Jones
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
dj khaled cover story
Celebrities
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet

Inside Dwyane Wade’s 3-Night Miami Celebration For His Jersey Retirement

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union at Joia Beach- PHOTO CREDIT _ WORLD RED EYE-SETH BROWARNIK[1]
Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union at Joia Beach
Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Miami’s beloved NBA legend, Dwyane Wade, enjoyed an epic three-night celebration in Miami over the weekend in honor of his Miami Heat jersey—No. 3—being retired at the AmericanAirlines Arena. A fully-packed stadium showed up for the monumental occasion, where Wade took in the moment with his wife, Gabrielle Union, as well as their daughter Kaavia James. The whole arena channeled their best ‘Wade County’ energy, cheering the legend on and paying homage to his career in the Magic City.

Dwyane Wade, Mio Danilovic, Marko Gojanovic at Joia Beach - PHOTO CREDIT - BOB METELUS[1]
Dwyane Wade, Mio Danilovic, Marko Gojanovic at Joia Beach
Photo Credit: Bob Metelus

On the eve of the Ceremony, Wade took to Liquid Hospitality’s newest venture, Joia Beach, located on Watson Island for an intimate dinner of close friends and family. The new beach club is poised to open in Miami within the next week, and Wade’s celebration served as a sneak-preview to the upcoming hot spot. The party was held in partnership with The Collection, which decked out the entrance of the venue with gorgeous Ferrari’s for the special occasion. Guests indulged in the European-inspired destination’s signature dishes created by Chef Erhan Ozkaya, paired with wines from Wade’s own personal label, Wade Cellars.

Highlights of the evening were when Wade surprised Chef Richard Ingram with a large birthday cake during the celebration, causing the group to burst out into song for the chef. Additionally, the fun continued when guests got a special performance of Wade’s new single with Rick Ross, “Season Ticket Holder.”

Dwyane Wade at 11 – PHOTO CREDIT - ADINAYEV(2)[1]
Dwyane Wade at E11EVEN Miami
Photo Credit: Adinayev

But the night didn’t stop there—the following night, the crew took the party to Miami’s 24/7 adult playground, E11EVEN. Wade and a group of 30 friends showed up to the club around 1:30 a.m. and spent the night celebrating the occasion. Of course, the Miami crowd went wild when Wade was welcomed with highlight videos of him playing throughout the screens of the megaclub. The energy was at an all-time high when Wade put on his first-ever nightclub performance, singing “Ticket Season Holders” for the group, who all sang along.

Find a video from inside the action below:

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
INFINITI QX80 Feb2020 3
Haute Auto
February 25, 2020
INFINITI Celebrates The Brand’s 30 Years In U.S. Market, Earns Award For New QX80 Model
By Andres E. Caceres
Nobu Chicago
City Guide
February 25, 2020
Nobu Hotel Chicago To Open In The West Loop June/July 2020
By Paige Mastrandrea
Tiffani Thiessen
Celebrities
February 25, 2020
Tiffani Thiessen Dishes On The Joy Of Cooking For Her “Saved By The Bell” Co-Stars
By Laura Schreffler
Janelle Monae and Christian Louboutin at the opening of L'Exhibition[niste] - © Stéphane Feugère (1)
Art
February 25, 2020
Christian Louboutin Hosts Celebs To Preview His L’Exhibition[niste] Exhibition In Paris
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

Morimoto

Miami

Loader