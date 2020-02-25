Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Miami’s beloved NBA legend, Dwyane Wade, enjoyed an epic three-night celebration in Miami over the weekend in honor of his Miami Heat jersey—No. 3—being retired at the AmericanAirlines Arena. A fully-packed stadium showed up for the monumental occasion, where Wade took in the moment with his wife, Gabrielle Union, as well as their daughter Kaavia James. The whole arena channeled their best ‘Wade County’ energy, cheering the legend on and paying homage to his career in the Magic City.

Photo Credit: Bob Metelus

On the eve of the Ceremony, Wade took to Liquid Hospitality’s newest venture, Joia Beach, located on Watson Island for an intimate dinner of close friends and family. The new beach club is poised to open in Miami within the next week, and Wade’s celebration served as a sneak-preview to the upcoming hot spot. The party was held in partnership with The Collection, which decked out the entrance of the venue with gorgeous Ferrari’s for the special occasion. Guests indulged in the European-inspired destination’s signature dishes created by Chef Erhan Ozkaya, paired with wines from Wade’s own personal label, Wade Cellars.

Highlights of the evening were when Wade surprised Chef Richard Ingram with a large birthday cake during the celebration, causing the group to burst out into song for the chef. Additionally, the fun continued when guests got a special performance of Wade’s new single with Rick Ross, “Season Ticket Holder.”

Photo Credit: Adinayev

But the night didn’t stop there—the following night, the crew took the party to Miami’s 24/7 adult playground, E11EVEN. Wade and a group of 30 friends showed up to the club around 1:30 a.m. and spent the night celebrating the occasion. Of course, the Miami crowd went wild when Wade was welcomed with highlight videos of him playing throughout the screens of the megaclub. The energy was at an all-time high when Wade put on his first-ever nightclub performance, singing “Ticket Season Holders” for the group, who all sang along.

Find a video from inside the action below: