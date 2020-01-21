Lilit Bush, Reggie Bush, Jim Brown, Monique Brown
Inside Holman Automotive’s Grand Opening Of The New Holman Motorcars Dealership In Ft. Lauderdale

Haute Auto, Haute Scene, News

Holman MotorcarsPhoto Credit: Robert Hacman Photography/Holman Motorcars

Holman Automotive—one of the largest privately-owned car dealerships in the U.S., featuring Aston Martin, Bentley and Rolls-Royce—celebrated the opening of their stunning, new dealership in Fort Lauderdale with a lavish, British-themed grand opening party.

Holman MotorcarsPhoto Credit: Robert Hacman Photography/Holman Motorcars

The new dealership is located at 900 East Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, spanning 206,000-square-feet, featuring elevated vehicle display platforms, bespoke architectural detailing, cascading water features and covetable custom artwork throughout the space. Rather than your standard car dealership, the new Holman Motorcars facility serves as an all-encompassing, full-class luxury facility featuring some of the world’s most prestigious car brands. One of the main features of the space is a beautiful chandelier inspired by the historic Silverstone racetrack, an iconic landmark that is the home of British motorsports. Thus, the grand opening fête aptly took on a British theme, decked out with tokens of British culture including the London-style telephone booths, playful costumes, photo opportunities, the British Union flag, gourmet food offerings of English delicacies, as well as a live performance from an Elton John cover band.

Holman MotorcarsPhoto Credit: Robert Hacman Photography/Holman Motorcars

“Our new Holman Motorcars dealership in Fort Lauderdale is absolutely breathtaking and its elegance is befitting of the peak of luxury that Aston Martin, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce represent,” said Brian Bates, president and CEO, Holman Consumer Services. “For more than three decades, Holman Motorcars has provided an exceptional sales and service experience to customers throughout South Florida. Our customers can continue to expect the same curated experience that has long been a hallmark of Holman Motorcars in a spectacular new facility that is truly worthy of these world-class luxury brands.”

Holman MotorcarsPhoto Credit: Robert Hacman Photography/Holman Motorcars

More than 200 guests showed up in their most fashionable ensembles in-theme for the evening, as they enjoyed the indulgent offerings as well as a close-up view of some of the dealership’s most sought-after automobiles, including Aston Martin’s highly-anticipated DBX SUV. The brand’s first SUV will be available at the dealership later this year. Other highlights include the redesigned Bentley Flying Spur, which launched in late 2019, as well as the special edition of the Rolls-Royce Dawn, which will feature the Fort Lauderdale Collection Ocean Breeze Signature Package.

Holman MotorcarsPhoto Credit: Robert Hacman Photography/Holman Motorcars

The highlight of the evening was the pinnacle ribbon-cutting moment (which was emblazoned with the British Union flag), by Mindy Holman after some words from Holman Motorcars Vice President/General Manager, Gregg Stone. After a round of applause and the clinking of glasses, guests continued to celebrate the evening away in honor of new and exciting beginnings for Holman Motorcars and its gorgeous new dealership.

Holman MotorcarsPhoto Credit: Robert Hacman Photography/Holman Motorcars

For additional information about Holman Motorcars and the all-new facility, visit HolmanMotorcars.com. To learn more about Holman Motorcars’ lineup of ultra-luxury vehicles, please visit AstonMartin.com, BentleyMotors.com, and Rolls-RoyceMotorcars.com.

Holman MotorcarsPhoto Credit: Robert Hacman Photography/Holman Motorcars

Holman MotorcarsPhoto Credit: Robert Hacman Photography/Holman Motorcars

Holman MotorcarsPhoto Credit: Robert Hacman Photography/Holman Motorcars

Holman MotorcarsPhoto Credit: Robert Hacman Photography/Holman Motorcars

Holman MotorcarsPhoto Credit: Robert Hacman Photography/Holman Motorcars

