Avant Gallery Exhibits Art By Gold Man

Art, City Guide, News

Avant Gallery is exhibiting the latest art by Joey Goldman, also known as Gold Man. The galaxy-themed diamond dust paintings by Gold Man adorn the walls of the Miami gallery, which was the site of a special dinner during last year’s Art Basel week, hosted by Chef Daniel Boulud and Haute Living.

Gold Man’s paintings can be admired at Avant Gallery’s locations in Miami at the Epic Hotel, and New York at Hudson Yards.

Goldman was born in New York City to an art-collecting family. Exposed early in life growing up in Soho during the 1980s, Goldman has seen as his family’s development of Wynwood and the Wynwood Walls has become a top Miami attraction for millions of visitors from around the world.

After the untimely death his father, Tony Goldman, in 2012, Gold Man embarked on a new life path. Not bowing to grief over the loss of not only a parent but his best friend, Gold Man spent a year discovering, developing and honing new skills. The result was a collection based on a celestial theme inspired by the Hubbell telescope.

Gold Man channels his ever-present optimistic energy on the present and future, not the past. His works consist of his own mind’s imaginations of how and what exists in galaxies beyond our grasp. He chooses colors and textures with a spontaneous flair. The stardust in his pieces comes from the improvisation in his use of glitter, and his technique has an ample selection of hues and gold. Gazers are left with thoughts that gather around their own meaning of the cosmos, just as Gold Man intends.

For more of Gold Man’s work at Avant Gallery, visit www.avantgallery.com/gold-man.

