On Thursday night, Jennifer Lopez officially kicked off red carpet season in a floral Richard Quinn ballgown and the ultimate accessory—doting, proud fiancé Alex Rodriguez—at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival‘s Film Awards Gala.

The 50-year-old star was red carpet ready in Palm Springs to accept the festival’s Spotlight Award for her film “Hustlers,” for which she’s also up for a Golden Globe at this year’s ceremony on Sunday. A slew of A-list names, as usual, joined the power couple in the desert to celebrate this year’s most buzzed-about films at the Film Awards Gala, which was held at the Palm Springs Convention Center and hosted by Mary Hart. Honorees were presented with either the John Kennedy “The Entertainer” statue or a Chihuly Glass Sculpture.

The night kicked off with Cynthia Erivo receiving the Breakthrough Performance Award for “Harriet,” presented by her friend Lena Waithe.

Laura Dern received the Career Achievement Award for “Little Women” and “Marriage Story,” presented by the latter film’s director, Noah Baumbach, while Charlize Theron received the International Star Award, Actress for Bombshell presented by director Jay Roach.

Newcomer Zack Gottsagen received the Rising Star Award for “Peanut Butter Falcon,” presented by writers Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, while Jamie Foxx received the Spotlight Award, Actor presented by lawyer, social justice activist, and author Bryan Stevenson.

Antonio Banderas received the International Star Award, Actor for “Pain and Glory,” presented by Salma Hayek Pinault.

Adam Driver received the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor for “Marriage Story,” presented by co-star Laura Dern.

Renée Zellweger received the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress for “Judy” (she plays the late, great Judy Garland), presented by director Rupert Goold.

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival Quentin Tarantino then received the Director of the Year Award for “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” presented by “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig.

Joaquin Phoenix received the Chairman’s Award for “Joker,” presented by director Todd Phillips.

Closing out the night, Martin Scorsese received the Sonny Bono Visionary Award for “The Irishman,” presented by the film’s star, Robert De Niro.

Additional guests included festival representatives Harold Matzner (Festival Chairman) and Lili Rodriguez (Artistic Director), Albert Berger, Barbara Boxer, Bo Burnham, James Duff, Mike Hatton, Phillip Keene, Udo Kier, Kasi Lemmons, David Permut, Charles Randolph and Jane Rosenthal.