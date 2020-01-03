FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Step Inside The Glamorous 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala With Jennifer Lopez

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala
Spotlight Award winner Jennifer Lopez (in Richard Quinn) and photo-snapping fiancé Alex Rodriguez attend the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

On Thursday night, Jennifer Lopez officially kicked off red carpet season in a floral Richard Quinn ballgown and the ultimate accessory—doting, proud fiancé Alex Rodriguez—at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival‘s Film Awards Gala.

31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

The 50-year-old star was red carpet ready in Palm Springs to accept the festival’s Spotlight Award for her film “Hustlers,” for which she’s also up for a Golden Globe at this year’s ceremony on Sunday. A slew of A-list names, as usual, joined the power couple in the desert to celebrate this year’s most buzzed-about films at the Film Awards Gala, which was held at the Palm Springs Convention Center and hosted by Mary Hart. Honorees were presented with either the John Kennedy “The Entertainer” statue or a Chihuly Glass Sculpture.

31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala
Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo, in Schiaparelli

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

The night kicked off with Cynthia Erivo receiving the Breakthrough Performance Award for “Harriet,” presented by her friend Lena Waithe.

31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala
Laura Dern, in Erdem, and Charlize Theron, in Christian Dior

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Laura Dern received the Career Achievement Award for “Little Women” and “Marriage Story,” presented by the latter film’s director, Noah Baumbach, while  Charlize Theron received the International Star Award, Actress for Bombshell presented by director Jay Roach.

31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala
Zack Gottsagen, winner of the Rising Star Award, and Jamie Foxx

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Newcomer Zack Gottsagen received the Rising Star Award for “Peanut Butter Falcon,” presented by writers Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, while Jamie Foxx received the Spotlight Award, Actor presented by lawyer, social justice activist, and author Bryan Stevenson.

31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala
Salma Hayek (in Gucci), Antonio Banderas and François-Henri Pinault

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Antonio Banderas received the International Star Award, Actor for “Pain and Glory,” presented by Salma Hayek Pinault.

31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala
Adam Driver

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Adam Driver received the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor for “Marriage Story,” presented by co-star Laura Dern.

31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala
Renée Zellweger in Jason Wu

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Renée Zellweger received the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress for “Judy” (she plays the late, great Judy Garland), presented by director Rupert Goold.

Quentin Tarantino and Greta Gerwig, in Gucci

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival Quentin Tarantino then received the Director of the Year Award for “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” presented by “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig.

31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala
Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix, winner of the Chairman’s Award

Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Joaquin Phoenix received the Chairman’s Award for “Joker,” presented by director Todd Phillips.

31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala
Martin Scorsese accepts the Sonny Bono Visionary Award from Robert De Niro

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Closing out the night, Martin Scorsese received the Sonny Bono Visionary Award for “The Irishman,” presented by the film’s star, Robert De Niro.

Inside the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Additional guests included festival representatives Harold Matzner (Festival Chairman) and Lili Rodriguez (Artistic Director), Albert Berger, Barbara Boxer, Bo Burnham, James Duff, Mike Hatton, Phillip Keene, Udo Kier, Kasi Lemmons, David Permut, Charles Randolph and Jane Rosenthal. 

