Yoshiki Hayashi, Marc Benioff and Larry Ellison attend the Transformative Medicine of USC: Rebels with a Cause GALA

Photo Credit: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

Visionaries and revolutionaries in medicine, philanthropy, tech, education, art and entertainment gathered at the fourth Rebels With A Cause gala on October 24 at The Water Garden in Santa Monica. The intimate evening was held in support of the lifesaving research led by
Dr. David B. Agus, MD, Founding Director and CEO of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC (“Ellison Institute”).

Rebels With A Cause 2019
David Blaine performs a magic trick with Ashton Kutcher

Photo Credit: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

Larry Ellison, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer of Oracle, was the surprise honoree for the evening. Recognized for his generous support through the years, Ellison was celebrated with a standing ovation and the first-ever Rebels With A Cause Award, designed by Chopard as two sets of intertwining DNA helixes crafted in brass, steel and crystal.

Rebels With A Cause 2019
James Corden

Photo Credit: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

Prior to honoring Ellison, Dr. Agus praised his friend, stating “[He’s] one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met. Every day I thank him for his love for discourse to push for knowledge and truth. I thank him for allowing me to learn from him. Cancer continues to affect us all and we’re obligated to think outside of the box. With Ellison’s support and the $12.1 million raised this evening, we’re able to continue developing innovative programs at the Ellison Institute that our patients need today.”

Rebels With A Cause 2019
Haim Saban and David Foster

Photo Credit: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

Co-chaired by Lynne and Marc Benioff, Founder, Chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce, Rebels with a Cause was emceed by Tony Award winner James Corden, host of “The Late Late Show,” while sixteen-time Grammy Award-winner David Foster returned as the gala’s Musical Director.

Rebels With A Cause 2019
Meir Teper, Katya Teper and Ori Teper

Photo Credit: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

Guests including Ashton Kutcher, Sara Foster, Pia Toscano, Barry Manilow, Lorna Luft, Linda Ramone, Mitchell Hoog, Jai Rodriguez and more were delighted by an up-close magical act from David Blaine and musical performances by Foster with Pia Toscano and main musical guest, the Red Hot Chili Peppers. A seated dinner was provided by Très LA.

Rebels With A Cause 2019
Red Hot Chili Peppers perform onstage during the Transformative Medicine of USC: Rebels with a Cause gala

Photo Credit: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

The event raised $12.1 million in support of the lifesaving research.

Rebels With A Cause 2019
Larry Ellison was the surprise honoree of the 2019 Rebel With a Cause Award from Dr. David Agus during the Transformative Medicine of USC: Rebels with a Cause gala

Photo Credit: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

