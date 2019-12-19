Photo Credit: Spago Wolfgang Puck ’s flagship restaurant, Spago , is celebrating with a three-course prix-fixe meal from Executive Chef Tetsu Yahagi served from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Dinner doesn’t just include Puck’s signature fare, though—there’s also a live performance courtesy of the Santa Sisters Singers.

MAUDE

Photo Credit: Stan Lee To celebrate the Christmas season, Curtis Stone‘s Maude is offering a Tuscan white Christmas-themed menu. The six-course prix fixe menu will start with pumpkin and white truffle soup, chicken liver crostini, chestnut bread, and smoked fig with gorgonzola and truffle. To follow, guests will enjoy potato ravioli, mushroom risotto, as well as pheasant with cannellini bean puree and braised kale. White truffle gelato and chestnut cake with persimmon and pine nuts will finish out the meal. The Tuscan Christmas menu will be served from 1- 4 p.m. 212 S. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills ARDOR Photo Credit: The West Hollywood EDITION This Christmas eve, Ardor—the eatery at Ian Schrager‘s brand-new West Hollywood EDITION hotel—brings new flavors to the holidays with Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser and his team’s vegetable-focused philosophy, featuring a delectable 4-course prix fixe menu. The meal will begin with selection of hors d’oeuvres and appetizers, including truffle arancini, smoked salmon tartlets, beet petals with whipped feta or grilled squab with caramelized apple. Mid-courses include a supplement pappardelle with chestnuts and winter truffles, while for a main course there’s an assortment of choices, such as dry-aged duck, mushroom papillote or grilled short ribs. The meal, naturally, includes an assortment of desserts. 9040 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

CATCH LA

Photo Credit: Catch Hospitality Group

Hot spot Catch LA will remain open for both Christmas Eve and Christmas day dinners from 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m. In addition to the full a la carte menu, Christmas dishes will include baby kale salad, braised lamb shank angolotti, Sher Farms Australian wagyu rib roast and sticky gingerbread cake.

8715 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood

STK LA

STK —located at the W Los Angeles in Westwood —will be offering a prime rib special on both Christmas Eve and Christmas day, with roasted “Linz” prime rib with truffle Madera sauce, as well as it’s usual a la carte menu of steaks and sauces. A great children’s special is available as well, with a 4 oz. beef filet with mac and cheese, sautéed broccoli plus chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream and loads of whipped cream.

930 Hilgard Ave., Los Angeles

WOLFGANG PUCK AT HOTEL BEL-AIR

Wolfgang Puck is, again, pulling out all the stops at another of his L.A. eateries, Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air. Christmas Eve offerings will include a 4-course prix-fixe menu with a yule log dessert, with seating’s from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Christmas Day includes a festive brunch with a 3-course prix-fixe menu, a dessert feast and caviar bar, as well as a visit from none other than Father Christmas himself. Christmas dinner has a surprise as well—alongside the 4-course, prix-fixe menu, holiday carolers will be performing from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

701 Stone Canyon Rd., Los Angeles