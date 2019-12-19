Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
If you’d rather dine out than spend Christmas Day toiling over a hot stove, here are the best places to a gourmet holiday dinner in L.A. this year.
CULINA
Photo Credit: Culina
Come Christmas Eve, the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is offering a a delicious prix fixe dinner by Chef Luca Moriconi with four perfectly crafted courses from 6-10 p.m. Fine dining options include roasted octopus, buffalo mozzarella, capon chicken ravioli, roasted striped bass filet and Jidori chicken. Finish the evening with Pastry Chef Chris Ford’s exceptional desserts, featuring Meyer lemon meringue and chocolate peppermint gateau. There’s also a Christmas day brunch from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., a comprehensive brunch with everything you could imagine on the menu, including honey glazed baked ham and market fresh salads. Alaskan king crab, house-made sushi, and steamed mussels. The dessert bar is where it’s at though come Christmas day: indulge your sweet tooth with a sweet potato dough station with a variety of toppings, gingerbread cookies, ornament tarts, and gelato bar.
300 Doheny Dr., Los Angeles
SPAGO
Photo Credit: Spago
Wolfgang Puck’s flagship restaurant, Spago, is celebrating with a three-course prix-fixe meal from Executive Chef Tetsu Yahagi served from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Dinner doesn’t just include Puck’s signature fare, though—there’s also a live performance courtesy of the Santa Sisters Singers.
176 N. Canon D.r, Beverly Hills
MAUDE
Photo Credit: Stan Lee
To celebrate the Christmas season, Curtis Stone‘s Maude is offering a Tuscan white Christmas-themed menu. The six-course prix fixe menu will start with pumpkin and white truffle soup, chicken liver crostini, chestnut bread, and smoked fig with gorgonzola and truffle. To follow, guests will enjoy potato ravioli, mushroom risotto, as well as pheasant with cannellini bean puree and braised kale. White truffle gelato and chestnut cake with persimmon and pine nuts will finish out the meal. The Tuscan Christmas menu will be served from 1- 4 p.m.
212 S. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills
ARDOR
Photo Credit: The West Hollywood EDITION
This Christmas eve, Ardor—the eatery at Ian Schrager‘s brand-new West Hollywood EDITION hotel—brings new flavors to the holidays with Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser and his team’s vegetable-focused philosophy, featuring a delectable 4-course prix fixe menu. The meal will begin with selection of hors d’oeuvres and appetizers, including truffle arancini, smoked salmon tartlets, beet petals with whipped feta or grilled squab with caramelized apple. Mid-courses include a supplement pappardelle with chestnuts and winter truffles, while for a main course there’s an assortment of choices, such as dry-aged duck, mushroom papillote or grilled short ribs. The meal, naturally, includes an assortment of desserts.
9040 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood
CATCH LA
Photo Credit: Catch Hospitality Group
Hot spot Catch LA will remain open for both Christmas Eve and Christmas day dinners from 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m. In addition to the full a la carte menu, Christmas dishes will include baby kale salad, braised lamb shank angolotti, Sher Farms Australian wagyu rib roast and sticky gingerbread cake.
8715 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood
STK LA
WOLFGANG PUCK AT HOTEL BEL-AIR
Wolfgang Puck is, again, pulling out all the stops at another of his L.A. eateries, Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air. Christmas Eve offerings will include a 4-course prix-fixe menu with a yule log dessert, with seating’s from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Christmas Day includes a festive brunch with a 3-course prix-fixe menu, a dessert feast and caviar bar, as well as a visit from none other than Father Christmas himself. Christmas dinner has a surprise as well—alongside the 4-course, prix-fixe menu, holiday carolers will be performing from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
701 Stone Canyon Rd., Los Angeles
GWEN