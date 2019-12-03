Photo Credit: Noam Galai / Getty Images

Hollywood kicked off its award season at Cipriani on Wall Street in Manhattan at the 29th Annual IFP Gotham Awards Monday night, which saw Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson‘s “Marriage Story” take home the evening’s top prize.

If the Netflix dramedy’s four wins is any indication, the film—about the demise of a marriage—could be an early Oscar contender.

Those who gathered to recognize the independent movie and TV world’s greatest achievements from across the past year included Laura Dern (Actress Tribute), Sam Rockwell (Actor Tribute), Ava DuVernay (Director Tribute), Adam Driver (Best Actor Winner), Awkwafina (Best Actress Winner), Taylor Russell (Breakthrough Actor Winner), Noah Baumbach (Best Screenplay Winner and Best Feature Film Winner) and Vera Farmiga (“When They See Us” Breakthrough Series Long Form Winner).

Additional attendees included Lopez, Elisabeth Moss, Alfre Woodard, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Uma Thurman, Zac Posen, Greta Gerwig, Adam Sandler, Chloe Sevigny, William Sadie, Natasha Leon, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell and many more.

The Gothams Award nominees are selected by journalists, but the winners are chosen by a panel of five actor actors and/or filmmakers.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best Picture: Marriage Story

Best Actor: Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Best Actress: Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Documentary: American Factory

Breakthrough Director: Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre, The Mustang

Best Screenplay: Marriage Story

Breakthrough Actor: Taylor Russell, Waves

Breakthrough Series (Long Format): When They See Us

Breakthrough Series (Short Format): PEN15

Audience Award: Marriage Story

