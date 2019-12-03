Louis Vuitton FW 2020 Virgil Abloh
Jennifer Lopez Wows In Ralph & Russo At The 2019 Gotham Awards

Haute Scene, News

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez wearing Ralph & Russo

Photo Credit: Noam Galai / Getty Images

Hollywood kicked off its award season at Cipriani on Wall Street in Manhattan at the 29th Annual IFP Gotham Awards Monday night, which saw Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson‘s “Marriage Story” take home the evening’s top prize.

Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde
Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde

Photo Credit: Noam Galai / Getty Images

If the Netflix dramedy’s four wins is any indication, the film—about the demise of a marriage—could be an early Oscar contender.

Awkwafina
Awkwafina in J. Mendel

Photo Credit: Noam Galai / Getty Images

Those who gathered to recognize the independent movie and TV world’s greatest achievements from across the past year included Laura Dern (Actress Tribute), Sam Rockwell (Actor Tribute), Ava DuVernay (Director Tribute), Adam Driver (Best Actor Winner), Awkwafina (Best Actress Winner), Taylor Russell (Breakthrough Actor Winner), Noah Baumbach (Best Screenplay Winner and Best Feature Film Winner) and Vera Farmiga (“When They See Us” Breakthrough Series Long Form Winner).

Laura Dern & Ava DuVernay
Laura Dern & Ava DuVernay

Additional attendees included Lopez, Elisabeth Moss, Alfre Woodard, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Uma Thurman, Zac Posen, Greta Gerwig, Adam Sandler, Chloe Sevigny, William Sadie, Natasha Leon, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell and many more. 

Hustlers
Cast of Hustlers—Julia Stiles, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Greta Gerwig

Photo Credit: Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

The Gothams Award nominees are selected by journalists, but the winners are chosen by a panel of five actor actors and/or filmmakers.

Noah Baumbach & Adam Driver
Noah Baumbach & Adam Driver

Photo Credit: Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

FIJI Water served as the Official Water for the seventh time and was on-hand to hydrate the star-studded crowd at Cipriani.

Sam Rockwell
Sam Rockwell

Photo Credit: Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best Picture: Marriage Story

Best Actor: Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Best Actress: Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Documentary: American Factory

Breakthrough Director: Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre, The Mustang

Best Screenplay: Marriage Story

Breakthrough Actor: Taylor Russell, Waves

Breakthrough Series (Long Format): When They See Us

Breakthrough Series (Short Format): PEN15

Audience Award: Marriage Story

Zac Posen & Uma Thurman
Zac Posen & Uma Thurman

Photo Credit: Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

 

