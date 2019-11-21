Haute Living x Dior Cruise 2020
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Cruise 2020
Haute 100 atmopshere
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
Brickell City Centre
News
The 2019 Haute 100 List
Nas
City Guide
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami

Record Breaking Year at Monaco Yacht Show

Haute Yachts

Monaco
Monaco

Raising funds and awareness to preserve our oceans.

BY OLIVIA DECKER

The Monaco Yacht Show is renowned as the world’s most prestigious yacht show for luxury yachting. This annual event has showcased the finest superyacht lifestyle at Port Hercules in glamorous Monaco since 1991. This year, Monaco Yacht Show featured the most impressive fleet of superyachts in its history and attracted a record-breaking number of 600 companies from the leading superyacht builders, suppliers, designers, top brokers of yacht sales and charters, the most sought-after tenders and water toys, luxury cars, and helicopter and private jet manufacturers, each drawing their clients to the exhibits and contributing to the 31,565 visitors to the show.

Peter LÜrssen, HSH Prince Albert, and the Blue Marine Foundation representatives
Peter LÜrssen, HSH Prince Albert, and the Blue Marine Foundation representatives

The 29th Monaco Yacht Show showcased 125 superyachts with an estimated total value of around 4 billion euros, the highest in the show’s history. The superyacht exhibition included 44 new models and 14 mega yachts over 70 meters in length, including two over 100 meters: the 111.5-meter TIS and 106.1-meter Amadea, both built by Lürssen. The 2019 MYS boasted yachts that were bigger and more amazing than ever, as well as a tendency towards “greener” yachts and enhanced performance in terms of technology, speed, and design. Each year, many newly delivered yachts launch at the show, many yachts for sale are unveiled at the event, and the world’s most respected shipyards display extraordinary one-off superyachts. For four days, yacht owners, yacht brokers, superyacht purchasers, or charterers—decision-makers in the yachting and luxury industries—mingled and networked at the Monaco Yacht Show on a global scale. This year, I visited TIS and Amadea, designed by Espen Oino, plus two elegant yachts for sale: Aurora Borealis (67.6 meters) and Sirona (56.4 meters).

Mega yacht Amadea
Mega yacht Amadea

The sixth Monaco Yacht Show Superyacht Awards ceremony awarded four prizes. The 64-meter Attila by San Lorenzo received the MYS/RINA Award for its design, which complies with the environmental standards established by RINA, the Italian company in charge of classifying superyachts. The TIS, a brand new, 111.5-meter yacht built by Lürssen, received the MYS Interior Design Award. The 80-meter Excellence by Abeking & Rasmussen won the MYS Exterior Design Award and the MYS Finest New Superyacht Award. Immediately before the ceremony, the MYS hosted the fourth edition of the Monaco Yacht Summit, during which a variety of yachting related subjects were discussed by some 40 participants interested in purchasing or chartering a yacht soon. Also, the MYS private concierge service invited 211 visitors, linking them up with the show’s exhibitors and triggering over 50 yacht visits. The majority of these potential clients came from the United States, Russia, England, China, and India. Exhibitors noted a definite trend in visitor profile: a broader range of countries, a wider age bracket, and serious intentions to buy or charter.

Living room of mega yacht Tis, winner of Best Interior Award 2019
Living room of mega yacht Tis, winner of Best Interior Award 2019

The Monaco Yacht Show is an event with the recognition and the support of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco. In 2010, the Monaco Yacht Show joined forces with the Prince Albert Foundation to support environmental initiatives like the Wood Forever Pact within the framework of the action, “Monaco makes a commitment against deforestation.” In the last three years, Prince Albert Foundation’s Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean has been positioned as the momentum behind the Monaco Yacht Show program. The gala was hosted on the Lürssen-built yacht Amadea, where Peter Lürssen revealed his donation of 2 million euros to the Foundation. The Intergovernmental Panel on the Climate Change’s (IPCC) latest report on the ocean and climate change was announced. The report brings attention to the urgency of preserving our ocean.

HSH Prince Albert with Olivia Decker and Haute Living Prince cover issue
HSH Prince Albert with Olivia Decker and Haute Living Prince cover issue

The Monaco Yacht Show will celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 23-26, 2020, where Prince Albert Foundation will host its fourth Monte-Carlo Gala for Global Ocean. For details, visit www.monacoyachtshow.com and www.fpa2.org.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Celebrity Soccer Match 1
Celebrities
November 21, 2019
This Weekend: Second Annual Celebrity Soccer Match Benefitting Best Buddies
By Andres E. Caceres
Swarovski Digital Concept
Fashion
November 21, 2019
Swarovski Debuts Its First American Digital Concept Store In SoCal Today
By Laura Schreffler
cordelia de castellane dior maison
City Guide
November 21, 2019
Dior Maison Creative Director Cordelia De Castellane On The Expansion of Dior Maison in the U.S.
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Sarah Jessica Parker
Celebrities
November 20, 2019
Sarah Jessica Parker Empowers Women Through Lingerie
By Nicole Schubert
CVR1_ALFIE ALLEN_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader