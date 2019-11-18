Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Miami’s philanthropic fashionistas gathered together to support Haute Living Senior Vice President April Donelson and avid philanthropist and animal advocate Angela Birdman‘s Kickoff to the American Heart Association Walk, supporting Team Huggy Bear. The event also served a dual purpose as a “Puppy Love” fundraiser. The charitable outing took 20-percent of proceeds from all sales to donate to Team Huggy Bear and the American Heart Association, in anticipation of the upcoming Miami Heart Walk taking place on Sunday, November 24th.

Drawing inspiration from the benefits of owning a dog—companionship and love—as well as the importance of heart health and awareness, the event paid special homage to Ryan Patrick Carrigan, and his love for his adorable dog, Ace.

Guests spent the evening in Alice + Olivia’s glamorous Miami Design District boutique shopping the current fall and holiday trends, sipping Champagne by Fashion Cuvée and catching up with one another. Additionally, guests got to receive the full glam treatment with makeup touch-ups from cruelty-free makeup brand, Beauty For Real cosmetics. The ladies enjoyed gourmet bites to eat, and each took home a heart-shaped cookie for a sweet treat at the end of the evening. It is certainly the season of giving, and there was no better way to start than supporting an amazing cause such as the American Heart Association and Team Huggy Bear.

The American Heart Association (AHA) is a non-profit organization that funds cardiovascular medical research, educates consumers on healthy living and fosters appropriate cardiac care, aiming to reduce disability and deaths caused by cardiovascular disease and stroke. Team Huggy Bear was created in honor of Ryan Carrigan, who passed away from Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) unexpectedly, at the age of 46. Together, Team Huggy Bear and the American Heart Association bring awareness to FH, which is 100-percent treatable when diagnosed correctly.

For more information or to donate to Team Huggy Bear, please visit here.

