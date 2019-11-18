Haute 100 atmopshere
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
Brickell City Centre
News
The 2019 Haute 100 List
Nas
City Guide
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami
Kevin Love
News
Kevin Love On His Mission To Help People Live Their Healthiest Lives

Inside The American Heart Association Kickoff At Alice + Olivia Miami Design District

Haute Scene

April Donelson, Angela Birdman and Dana Rhoden
April Donelson, Angela Birdman and Dana Rhoden

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Miami’s philanthropic fashionistas gathered together to support Haute Living Senior Vice President April Donelson and avid philanthropist and animal advocate Angela Birdman‘s Kickoff to the American Heart Association Walk, supporting Team Huggy Bear. The event also served a dual purpose as a “Puppy Love” fundraiser. The charitable outing took 20-percent of proceeds from all sales to donate to Team Huggy Bear and the American Heart Association, in anticipation of the upcoming Miami Heart Walk taking place on Sunday, November 24th.

April Donelson
April Donelson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Drawing inspiration from the benefits of owning a dog—companionship and love—as well as the importance of heart health and awareness, the event paid special homage to Ryan Patrick Carrigan, and his love for his adorable dog, Ace.

Angela Birdman
Angela Birdman

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guests spent the evening in Alice + Olivia’s glamorous Miami Design District boutique shopping the current fall and holiday trends, sipping Champagne by Fashion Cuvée and catching up with one another. Additionally, guests got to receive the full glam treatment with makeup touch-ups from cruelty-free makeup brand, Beauty For Real cosmetics. The ladies enjoyed gourmet bites to eat, and each took home a heart-shaped cookie for a sweet treat at the end of the evening. It is certainly the season of giving, and there was no better way to start than supporting an amazing cause such as the American Heart Association and Team Huggy Bear.

Fashion Cuvée Rosé
Fashion Cuvée Rosé

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The American Heart Association (AHA) is a non-profit organization that funds cardiovascular medical research, educates consumers on healthy living and fosters appropriate cardiac care, aiming to reduce disability and deaths caused by cardiovascular disease and stroke. Team Huggy Bear was created in honor of Ryan Carrigan, who passed away from Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) unexpectedly, at the age of 46. Together, Team Huggy Bear and the American Heart Association bring awareness to FH, which is 100-percent treatable when diagnosed correctly. 

For more information or to donate to Team Huggy Bear, please visit here.

Alice + Olivia, Miami Design District Boutique
Alice + Olivia, Miami Design District Boutique

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Alice + Olivia, Miami Design District BoutiquePhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Alice + Olivia, Miami Design District BoutiquePhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Dana Rhoden
Dana Rhoden

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

AHFPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

AHF Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Dana Rhoden
Dana Rhoden

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Alice + Olivia, Miami Design District BoutiquePhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Alice + Olivia, Miami Design District BoutiquePhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Dom Perignon x the little nell
Haute Scene
November 18, 2019
Secure Your Spot For The Little Nell’s New Year’s Eve Party In Aspen With Dom Pérignon
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Avant_Gallery_Peaceful_in_the_crowd_75x130_in-1030x594
Art
November 18, 2019
Avant Gallery Opens “Conversations With A Stranger” Exhibit By Felipe Echeverry, AKA LaSsO
By Andres E. Caceres
Nobu Los Cabos Official Hotel Launch Party
Celebrities
November 18, 2019
Robert De Niro & Nobu Matsuhisa Celebrate The Official Opening of Nobu Hotel Los Cabos
By Laura Schreffler
LeBron James x Anthony Davis x Mr. C
Celebrities
November 18, 2019
Inside Haute Living’s Anthony Davis Cover Launch With XO & Louis XIII At Mr. C Beverly Hills
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_ALFIE ALLEN_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader