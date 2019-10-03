Here To Stay: The Hoop

You’re in the ’90s surrounded by a sea of hip-hugger jeans, crop tops, white kicks and gold hoops. Fast-forward to today and things don’t look too different. The hoop has been a staple in women’s wardrobes for centuries – gold or silver, small or big, diamonds or tortoiseshell – it has rounded out any and every look. From its origin in the Sumerian culture to Kaia Gerber, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and countless others, the hoop has withstood time as a staple in almost every woman’s wardrobe.

So what is it about the hoop that keeps us coming back?

People are craving simplicity. Whether it’s a night out in the perfect slip dress, a day at the office in fitted pants and a blazer or coffee run in jean shorts and a tee – the hoop adds a sense of effortless glamour that we’re all striving to capture. While its popularity and shape have remained consistent, there’s a fair share of today’s top designers who have evolved the look to bring it into the 21st century… Photo Credit: Melissa Lovy Melissa Lovy is one of today’s rising NYC-based jewelry designers. Her collection aims to appeal to versatility, connecting generations through classic shapes with stacking potential for modern customization. Her XS Baby Serena Hoop will make any mother or daughter swoon. The mini cult baguette stone hoop earrings are the everyday statement hoop. Handmade in New York City, Melissa’s pieces have captured the attention of influencers from Michaela Podolsky, Kristen Taekman, Claudia Oshry “Girl With No Job,” and many others. If you don’t own a pair yet, it’s worth the $158 price tag.

Photo Credit: Balenciaga

Balenciaga is will forever live-on as a namesake label. The brand’s Gold-Tone Earring is heart-shaped and cast from gold-tone metal, it has a section missing so it hangs loosely off your earlobe. It’s the statement earring that has been featured throughout the label’s Pre-Fall ’18 look book and for $295 it can be the statement piece in your jewelry box, taking you up a notch.

Jennifer Fisher is a veteran NYC-based fine jewelry designer. Starting her career as a stylist working on films, TV shows, and commercials in NY and Los Angeles, she transcended into a core designer for top celebrities from Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Michelle Obama, Naomi Watts and many others. Her Samira Hoops are a season bestseller, lightweight and polished, these 2.5” hoops are a staple in every wardrobe. Grab a set in 10K yellow gold plated, 10K plated silver-rhodium or plated 14K rose gold for $550… your closet will thank you!