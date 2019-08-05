domaine anderson
Lululemon + Barry’s Bootcamp Collaborated On A Collection And It’s As Fierce As You’d Expect

Fashion, Haute Beauty, News

Lululemon x Barry's BootcampPhoto Credit: Lululemon

If you’ve been waiting with bated breath for the last year to finally buy the hotly anticipated lululemon x Barry’s Bootcamp collaboration, now is your chance: The brands jointly dropped the 30-piece collection in select lululemon stores, luluelmon.com and in all of Barry’s 60 studios (including 23 international locations) on July 23.

The lululemon design team worked with Barry’s instructors to create pieces that perform in and out of the Red Room. With the purpose of capturing the high-octane energy of a Barry’s class, the apparel fits close-to-body with styles that offer coverage where you need it while incorporating high-sweat solves with zero distractions.

The versatile assortment for workout gear and accessories for men and women is insight driven. The women’s pieces are functional, fierce, and feminine, with features that include cropped tops, plenty of Mesh fabric, and low arm holes—all to provide lots of ventilation and minimize distractions when things heat up. For men, you’ll find slim-cut  silhouettes with anti-stink technology, abrasion-resistant panels, and quick-drying fabric.

And while there are elements of lilac, black and silver in the collection, fans will find that Barry’s signature red hue is the thread that binds this chic workout fusion together. Take a look at some of our favorite pieces from this fab collab below!

Lululemon x Barry's Bootcamp
Stronger As One jacket
Lululemon x Barry's Bootcamp
Stronger As One Tight

Photo Credit: Lululemon

Lululemon x Barry's Bootcamp
Adaptive Strap Bra
Lululemon x Barry's Bootcamp
Early Up SL Hoodie

Photo Credit: Lululemon

Lululemon x Barry's Bootcamp
Stronger As One Ribbed Tank
Lululemon x Barry's Bootcamp
Stronger As One Muscle Tank

Photo Credit: Lululemon

Lululemon x Barry's Bootcamp
Fast And Free Jacket

Photo Credit: Lululemon

Lululemon x Barry's Bootcamp
Commission Hat
Lululemon x Barry's Bootcamp
Cross It Off Tote

Photo Credit: Lululemon

Lululemon x Barry's Bootcamp
Stronger As One Tight

Photo Credit: Lululemon

Lululemon x Barry's Bootcamp
Surge Short 4 Lined Short
Lululemon x Barry's Bootcamp
Reveal Bra Barrys

Photo Credit: Lululemon

Lululemon x Barry's Bootcamp
Stronger As One Cropped Hoodie

Photo Credit: Lululemon

Lululemon x Barry's Bootcamp
Stronger As One Long Line Bra

Photo Credit: Lululemon

Lululemon x Barry's Bootcamp
Surge Short 6 Linerless Short

To purchase the collection, click HERE 

Loader